Fibertek Lunar Infrastructure Optical Node (LION) selected by DARPA LunA-10 Capability Study to develop Lunar Surface Power Beaming and long-range Optical Communications

Fibertek will advance optical power beaming technology to efficiently transmit electricity via laser beams across the lunar surface. The approach under development has the potential to revolutionize energy distribution systems on the Moon. Post this

Fibertek will leverage its decades of experience developing ruggedized and advanced space lasers, lidars, and laser communications solutions. The company's focus on high-reliability and high-performance optics, laser systems, and advanced communication technologies aligns with DARPA's objectives for tackling some of the lunar surface's toughest challenges.

Fibertek's key LunA-10 objectives:

Lunar Surface Optical Power Beaming: Fibertek will advance optical power beaming technology to efficiently transmit electricity via laser beams across the lunar surface. The approach under development has the potential to revolutionize energy distribution systems on the Moon.

Optical Communication Technology: Fibertek will develop state-of-the-art optical communication systems to enhance data transmission capabilities on and off the lunar surface. These advancements will contribute to establishing a robust and reliable communication infrastructure.

"We are excited to be part of DARPA's LunA-10 program and to collaborate with an esteemed community of Lunar colony enthusiasts," said Mark Storm, Fibertek's Director of NASA Programs and LunA-10 Principal Investigator, "This program leverages over 20 years of Fibertek's successful space laser technology and adds to NASA's investment in our optical communications terminals. Fibertek is grateful for DARPA's leadership initiating this venture and driving transformative lunar technology advancements. Fibertek is honored to contribute to lunar exploration and the growth of a commercial lunar economy."

For more on Fibertek's space and airborne laser technologies visit www.fibertek.com.

About Fibertek

Fibertek, a Herndon, Virginia based small business, is at the forefront of aerospace technology, specializing in long-duration, high-reliability space-based lidar, laser, and detector technology, as well as advanced space laser communications systems, with a rich legacy in developing space hardware for prominent NASA programs and DoD space missions. Follow us on LinkedIn: https:/www.linkedin.com/company/fibertek/

Media Contact

Jack McKechnie, Fibertek, Inc., 1 5712994382, [email protected], https://www.fibertek.com/

Mark Storm, Fibertek, Inc., 1 7034717671, [email protected], https://www.fibertek.com/

SOURCE Fibertek, Inc.