Fibertek's Uplink Laser Assembly (ULA) communicates with NASA Psyche Mission Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC) payload from 16 million kilometers away

The ULA is controlled from the Ground Laser Terminal (GLT) console at the JPL Optical Communication Telescope Laboratory (OCTL), Table Mountain Facility in Wrightwood, California. ULA uses multiple individual lasers that are incoherently combined and propagated to the Psyche satellite. Multiple lasers provide benefits including power scaling, redundancy, high reliability and ensures the availability required for DSOC operations - critical factors for the success of DSOC operations.

In collaboration with Coherent Inc., which supplied the individual high-power laser modules, the ULA represents a fusion of commercial technology maturity and custom engineering tailored for the unique requirements of DSOC.

"Fibertek is thrilled to contribute to NASA JPL's DSOC program," remarked Mark Storm, Director of NASA Programs at Fibertek. "Our gratitude extends to NASA JPL for their unwavering support and to Coherent Inc. for customizing the high-power amplifier essential for DSOC's success. The ULA is pivotal for advancing optical communications within our solar system."

ULA is not only a communication conduit with the DSOC space terminal, utilizing Binary PPM (BPPM) modulation, but also serves as an optical beacon. This beacon aids the DSOC payload in precision pointing and tracking back to Earth, specifically to the receiver at the Palomar telescope.

Initially developed under NASA's SBIR program, the ULA stands out for its unique performance properties tailored for deep-space optical communications. Its versatility extends support to a range of missions including lunar, asteroid, and potentially planetary expeditions to Mars, as well as other deep-space endeavors.

Fibertek, based in Herndon, Virginia, is at the forefront of aerospace technology, specializing in long-duration, high-reliability space-based lidar, laser, and detector technology, as well as advanced space laser communications systems. With a rich legacy in developing space hardware for prominent NASA programs and DoD space missions.

For more information about DSOC, the 10 million miles first light achievement, and ULA technology see the URLs below.

Fibertek Technical Description of ULA: "Uplink laser assembly (ULA) for the deep space optical communications payload aboard NASA's Psyche Asteroid Mission" https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2609821

NASA DSOC mission URL: https://www.nasa.gov/mission/deep-space-optical-communications-dsoc/

NASA First Light PR: https://www.nasa.gov/missions/psyche-mission/nasas-deep-space-optical-comm-demo-sends-receives-first-data/

DSOC Mission Description: https://www.laserfocusworld.com/lasers-sources/article/14298697/laser-comms-hitch-a-ride-to-deep-space-on-psyche-spacecraft-updated

