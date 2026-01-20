FiberX Appoints Dr. Indranil Ghosh, Strategic Investment Leader and MIT-Trained Chemical Engineer, to Board of Directors

Tiger Hill Capital Founder Brings Decades of Experience Scaling Climate Tech and Advanced Materials Companies

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiberX, an agricultural technology company transforming post-harvest corn stover into high-performance industrial materials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Indranil Ghosh as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ghosh brings decades of experience in strategic investing, business advisory, and scaling innovation-driven companies—expertise that aligns perfectly with FiberX's mission to transform agricultural residue into high-performance industrial materials that compete on price and performance.

Dr. Ghosh is the founder and CEO of Tiger Hill Capital, where he partners with visionary leaders to build investment platforms and scale climate tech and natural capital companies. An MIT-trained chemical engineer, he has spent his career at the intersection of technology development, strategic investment, and business innovation.

Before founding Tiger Hill Capital, Dr. Ghosh served as Head of Strategy at Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's Sovereign Investment and Development Fund, where he shaped the firm's corporate strategy. He also held senior positions at Bridgewater Associates and McKinsey & Company, advising Fortune 500 companies and governments on growth strategies and economic development.

"Indranil's deep understanding of renewable materials, advanced manufacturing, and scaling innovative businesses makes him an ideal addition to our board," said Dave Skibinski, CEO of FiberX. "As we move from proving our technology to scaling our operations, his experience guiding companies through rapid growth will be invaluable."

Dr. Ghosh has advised companies across renewable energy, regenerative agriculture, advanced infrastructure, and industrial materials—industries directly relevant to FiberX's dual-platform business model. His expertise in helping companies navigate capital markets, scale manufacturing operations, and commercialize innovative technologies will support FiberX as it expands its mechanical refinery and develops its biorefinery platform.

Dr. Ghosh is also the award-winning author of Powering Prosperity: A Citizen's Guide to Shaping the 21st Century, which explores how businesses, investors, and communities can drive economic growth and innovation. He hosts the podcast "Impact Unicorns," featuring entrepreneurs building transformative companies.

"FiberX represents exactly the kind of innovation we need—taking abundant agricultural resources and turning them into materials that compete on performance, price and scale," said Dr. Ghosh. "I'm excited to support Dave, Wade, Tom, and the entire FiberX team as they build something truly differentiated in the biomass space."

Dr. Ghosh's appointment comes as FiberX accelerates its commercialization efforts. The company is currently working with multiple customers evaluating its FBX Fiber for biocomposite plastics and other applications. FiberX is also advancing its lignin extraction technology in partnership with Purdue University, which will open new markets for safe, bio-based chemical feedstocks that replace petroleum-derived materials.

"We're building FiberX to prove that agricultural-derived materials can outperform petroleum-based alternatives while supporting Midwest farmers and rural economies," added Wade Lange, Chief Commercial Officer. "Having Indranil on the FiberX Board strengthens our team and endorses our scientific and commercial strategies."

About FiberX

FiberX transforms corn stover—the stalks, leaves, and cobs left after harvest—into high-performance materials for the chemicals, plastics, and industrial products industries. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, the company operates a commercial mechanical refinery producing fiber feedstock and is developing a biorefinery platform for lignin-based chemicals in partnership with Purdue University. FiberX's products enable manufacturers to reduce costs, improve product performance, and decrease reliance on petroleum-based feedstocks. Learn more at www.fiberxproducts.com.

Media Contact

Kate Sterling, FiberX, 1 641-715-3900 569516, [email protected], fiberxproducts.com

