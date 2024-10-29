FiberX Awarded Research Grant to Study Sustainable Corn Stover Harvesting Practices

FiberX has been awarded a research grant from the Indiana Corn Marketing Council to develop sustainable corn stover harvesting best practices. The project, in partnership with Purdue University, will study how different levels of stover removal affect soil health and crop yields, while examining the integration of cover crops. The research will establish multiple test sites across Indiana and be guided by a diverse advisory council of agricultural experts. This collaborative effort aims to create evidence-based guidelines that help farmers generate new revenue from stover harvesting while protecting their soil's long-term health, positioning Indiana as a leader in sustainable biomass production.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiberX, an Indiana-based agribusiness and a biochemical products company that is upcycling corn stover into novel product feedstocks, has been awarded a research grant from the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) to develop best practices for sustainable corn stover harvesting. The study aims to position Indiana as a leader in the growing biomass industry while ensuring long-term soil health and farm productivity.

The research project, led by Purdue University's Dr. Dan Quinn in collaboration with FiberX, will examine how various levels of corn stover removal affect soil health, nutrient replenishment, and subsequent crop yields. The study will also evaluate how cover crops can be integrated with stover harvesting to maintain optimal field conditions.

"This research is crucial for Indiana agriculture and the future of sustainable materials," said Dave Skibinski, President and CEO of FiberX. "By developing scientific, evidence-based guidelines for stover harvesting, we're helping farmers confidently participate in this new revenue stream while protecting their soil's long-term health. It's about creating value while practicing responsible stewardship of our agricultural resources."

The project will establish multiple research sites across Indiana, conducting detailed analysis of soil conditions under different stover removal scenarios. A stakeholder advisory council including agronomists, farmers, nutrient suppliers, and water quality experts will provide guidance throughout the study.

"What makes this project special is its collaborative nature," noted Wade Lange, Chief Commercial Officer at FiberX. "We're bringing together farmers, scientists, and industry experts to create practical guidelines that will help Indiana lead the way in sustainable biomass production. This isn't just about research – it's about building a framework for the future of agricultural residue utilization that benefits everyone involved."

The research findings will support ICMC's strategic goals of expanding markets for corn-based products, promoting sustainable farming practices, and strengthening Indiana's farming communities.

About FiberX

FiberX is both an agribusiness and a biochemical products company that is upcycling corn stover, the world's largest agricultural by-product, into novel chemical product feedstocks significantly reducing or eliminating the use of petrochemicals. FiberX has automated processing corn stover into microfibers that have been combined with synthetic and organic plastic polymers to make biocomposite plastics. These same fibers can be used as a feedstock for making paper products. Using technology developed at Purdue University, FiberX extracts and depolymerizes lignin, creating tunable lignin that can be used as a sustainable and novel feedstock for industrial resins, coatings and adhesives. For more information, visit www.fiberxproducts.com

FiberX partners with local farmers to create new revenue streams as part of its supply chain. For more information, visit www.fiberxproducts.com/farmers

About Indiana Corn Marketing Council

The Indiana Corn Marketing Council was established by the Indiana General Assembly to promote the interests of corn growers in the state and to manage corn checkoff funds. The Council is composed of 17 voting directors who guide investments of corn checkoff funds on behalf of more than 20,000 Indiana corn farmers. The ICMC works to assist corn farmers through its strategic initiatives of market development; environmental, social and economic sustainability; value creation and producer engagement. Learn more at www.incornandsoy.org

