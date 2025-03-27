FiberX Selected to Present at the Prestigious Venture Summit West

Indiana agribusiness and a sustainable bio-based chemical products company turns farm residue into industrial gold, earning a coveted spot among 150 top innovators at Silicon Valley's premier investor showcase.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FiberX, an Indiana-based innovator transforming cornfield waste into valuable industrial materials, has been selected to present at the upcoming Venture Summit West, taking place April 2-3, 2025 at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley. Organized by youngStartup Ventures, the summit brings together the most promising startups with venture capital firms, corporate investors, and angel investors looking for the next breakthrough companies.

Venture Summit West 2025 will feature over 150 top innovators across numerous sectors. Each presenting company was carefully chosen by the youngStartup Venture team and advisors, ensuring that the innovations showcased are at the forefront of their respective fields. These startups represent the best and brightest talent shaping the future of innovation.

This prestigious gathering offers a rare opportunity for attendees to witness transformative ideas and connect with the visionaries behind them. With FiberX joining this elite group, they have the exciting opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking sustainable and high-performance feedstock for industrial material and chemical products to an audience of leading investors, industry experts, and fellow entrepreneurs.

"We're proud to represent the innovation that is happening in middle America on this national stage," said Dave Skibinski, President and CEO of FiberX. "By upcycling what was once considered farm residue into valuable feedstocks, we're showing how agricultural areas of our country can lead in creating sustainable solutions that benefit both agriculture and industry. Venture Summit West gives us a chance to share this vision with investors who can help us scale our impact."

About Venture Summit West

Hosted by youngStartup Ventures,Venture Summit West is a must-attend gathering for investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Attendees will engage in meaningful networking, hear from industry leaders, and explore the latest trends shaping the future of innovation. For more information about Venture Summit West, visit https://youngstartup.com/upcoming

About FiberX

FiberX upcycles corn stover, the world's largest agricultural by-product, into novel chemical product feedstocks significantly reducing or eliminating the use of petrochemicals. FiberX has automated processing of corn stover into microfibers that have been combined with synthetic and bio- plastic polymers to make bio-composite plastics. These same fibers can be used as a feedstock for making paper products. Using technology developed at Purdue University, FiberX extracts and depolymerizes lignin, creating tunable lignin that can be used as a sustainable and novel feedstock for industrial resins, coatings and adhesives. For more information, visit www.fiberxproducts.com

