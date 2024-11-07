FIBRAIN and Winncom Tehcnologies Unite to Provide Next-Generation Fiber Connectivity and GPON & XGS-PON Solutions Worldwide

"As demand grows for high-quality GPON and XGS-PON fiber products, FIBRAIN strengthens our ability to provide top-tier solutions," says Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management and Marketing for Winncom Technologies Post this

Michal Ziemba, Chief of Export/Business Development Director of FIBRAIN, says, "We are excited to collaborate with Winncom. Their vast knowledge of comprehensive connectivity solutions and their global distribution reach align perfectly with our advanced fiber products and high manufacturing standards. This partnership means customers worldwide will have an even broader range of innovative connectivity solutions to choose from."

About Winncom Technologies:

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment offers the most advanced forms of communication by providing customers cutting-edge, industry-leading products and solutions. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a

customer-centric business model. We offer one of the industry's most notable product portfolios along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, engineering services, network design, and outstanding support.

For more information, visit: http://www.winncom.com

About FIBRAIN & HALNy Networks

FIBRAIN is the leading Polish leading manufacturer in the fields of ICT systems, fiber optics, and photonics technology. FIBRAIN's capabilities are unique on a global scale – as the company produces optical preforms and fibers, optical cables of all types, hybrid and monolithic passive fiber devices, or optical connectivity and active devices of the HALNy Networks brand.

HALNy Networks is a part of FIBRAIN as it provides complete turnkey solutions to simplify network deployment of PON and FTTH. One of HALNy's main objectives is to unlock the potential coming from FTTH and Passive Optical LAN to connect what we care about. We are experts in solving interoperability and provisioning problems in GPON & XGS-PON networks to deliver the best TCO products and solutions for network operators. Furthermore, FIBRAIN's own R&D departments and laboratories allow the company to improve its product portfolio according to customer requirements.

For more information, visit https://halny.com/

