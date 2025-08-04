Fictional Story For Tweens and Teens Brings to Light the Danger of Social Media and the Internet's Dark Side

"If parents are not teaching their children how to navigate this modern world, who really is?" Post this

Phoenix began writing this book when she was 15 in the hope of taking a stand against child grooming and the downfall of innocence. She took notice that there are not enough people using art to inspire courage and change to be made. So, she stood up and poured out tears in the form of words, providing a much-needed voice to the silenced.

"If parents are not teaching their children how to navigate this modern world, who really is?" said Phoenix. "In our day and age we are bombarded by the constant pressure to be present on social media, trying to be admired and followed. The darkness of your world is ever growing. It is time for more light to be shed and others to be ignited by the passion of truth."

Angelina Phoenix holds a Bachelor's Degree in Public Policy and Administration and a certificate in Cyber Crime Investigation for her research into the many dangers of internet behavior and the psychology of predators. In addition to writing and research, she has also received a certificate in The Art of Film for her work, which sheds light on the darkness of this world. Phoenix deeply desires for the protection of the innocent, and the restoration of hope through art and justice. She loves bringing stories to life through filmmaking as well as leading various networking events in her community. Phoenix is an event host and enjoys public speaking and conducting interviews. As a story chaser, she also loves exploration and travel.

