Fictional Story Offers a Refreshing Perspective of the Book of Revelation

Xulon Press presents a Christian teaching written to make the book of Revelation easy to understand and encourage spiritual growth.
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gene Camacho offers Christian readers a unique biblical narrative in Revelation in Play ($18.99, paperback, 9798868514739; $8.99, e-book, 9798868514746).
Camacho offers readers a refreshing biblical perspective in the form of a fictional story. His book presents a special chronical ordering of the Book of Revelation that cleverly reveals its hidden "Play." The uncovering of the "Play" tells a narrative that readers will truly enjoy reading and appreciate its genuine explanation of the Book of Revelation. Within the story, there are narrations and warning for anyone trapped in the "Tribulation." Camacho aimed to write a book that will be appreciated by readers of every generation, and especially to be shared with anyone after the "Rapture" takes place.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Camacho said, "While reading 'Revelation,' I stopped and asked the Lord, You told us to read the book, then why is it so difficult to understand? When I started reading again, I realized that the section I was reading did not belong there. I found where it should go if placed in chorological order. Then the section I placed it with did not belong where it was located. I then ordered the entire book in its proper order. I thought it only told a story but was later told it was a 'Play'. Which becomes oblivious when realize that John was 'watching' it. Along with the over dramatizations within the book. (Revelation 5, Who Was Worthy to Take the Scroll?). And like a 'Play,' the disjointed scenes together they tell a story."
Gene Camacho was born, raised and lived in Florida until retirement. He is now living in Wrightsville, PA. Camacho has been a Christian for 44 years and taken many online Bible courses throughout the years. In addition to avidly playing golf, mainly simulator golf online, he also enjoys working with youths in a local youth golf association during the season.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpr ess.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868514739 [Revelation in Play __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Gene Camacho, Salem Author Services, (561) 777-0052, [email protected]
SOURCE Author Gene Camacho
Share this article