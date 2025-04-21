Fictional Story Offers a Refreshing Perspective of the Book of Revelation

"While reading 'Revelation,' I stopped and asked the Lord, You told us to read the book, then why is it so difficult to understand? When I started reading again, I realized that the section I was reading did not belong there." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Camacho said, "While reading 'Revelation,' I stopped and asked the Lord, You told us to read the book, then why is it so difficult to understand? When I started reading again, I realized that the section I was reading did not belong there. I found where it should go if placed in chorological order. Then the section I placed it with did not belong where it was located. I then ordered the entire book in its proper order. I thought it only told a story but was later told it was a 'Play'. Which becomes oblivious when realize that John was 'watching' it. Along with the over dramatizations within the book. (Revelation 5, Who Was Worthy to Take the Scroll?). And like a 'Play,' the disjointed scenes together they tell a story."

Gene Camacho was born, raised and lived in Florida until retirement. He is now living in Wrightsville, PA. Camacho has been a Christian for 44 years and taken many online Bible courses throughout the years. In addition to avidly playing golf, mainly simulator golf online, he also enjoys working with youths in a local youth golf association during the season.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpr ess.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868514739 [Revelation in Play __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

