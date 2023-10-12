Fictional Western Takes Readers on an Action-Packed Adventure

Xulon Press presents a fictional treat for fans of westerns; an entertaining story that includes historical elements and hardships of the Old West.
VINITA, Okla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Teresa Langley presents a compelling fictional adventure in River's Trail Home: A Glimpse Into The Old West ($13.49, paperback, 9781662887079; $5.99, e-book, 9781662887086).
Langley takes readers on a fictional western adventure as Neal clings to the rough bark of a tree, water rushing underfoot and unable to recall even one hour prior when he was with his brother, Kenny. All this happening while intense lightning is crackling across the sky amidst thunderous booms and the mighty Mississippi roaring below. Cold, wet, and worried about his family, how much longer will Neal be able to cling to the tree, white-knuckled and tears streaming down his face? Will he ever see his family again? Will he live to see another day?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Langley said, "My love of 1700's and 1800's U.S. history, especially that of old western origin. To put myself in the shoes of what it would be like to live in that time period and to experience the unique hardships that they had to endure."
Teresa Langley was born in a small rural town in the countryside of Kansas. As the youngest in her family with three older brothers, she was no stranger to dirt roads or honest work. In her twenties, Langley moved to Oklahoma where she enjoyed the country lifestyle including raising horses and cattle all year round, along with a summertime garden. When she wasn't working or living the lifestyle, she spent time writing stories, painting, and traveling across the United States learning about history. Langley has a soft spot for the Western 1800s history. In addition to her love of U.S. history, she enjoys hunting, fishing, and visiting historical landmarks and museums to learn more about the many cultures here.
In addition to this book, Langley is also the author of The 10 Ranch: A Glimpse Into The Old West.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. River's Trail Home: A Glimpse Into The Old West is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Teresa Langley, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article