Fictional Western Takes Readers on an Action-Packed Adventure

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Langley said, "My love of 1700's and 1800's U.S. history, especially that of old western origin. To put myself in the shoes of what it would be like to live in that time period and to experience the unique hardships that they had to endure."

Teresa Langley was born in a small rural town in the countryside of Kansas. As the youngest in her family with three older brothers, she was no stranger to dirt roads or honest work. In her twenties, Langley moved to Oklahoma where she enjoyed the country lifestyle including raising horses and cattle all year round, along with a summertime garden. When she wasn't working or living the lifestyle, she spent time writing stories, painting, and traveling across the United States learning about history. Langley has a soft spot for the Western 1800s history. In addition to her love of U.S. history, she enjoys hunting, fishing, and visiting historical landmarks and museums to learn more about the many cultures here.

In addition to this book, Langley is also the author of The 10 Ranch: A Glimpse Into The Old West.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. River's Trail Home: A Glimpse Into The Old West is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

