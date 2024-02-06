Fides Awarded 2023 TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity

"We are proud to recognize Fides with this award, which reflects its unwavering dedication to providing solutions for cash visibility, reliable payments and swifter reconciliation that customers love." — Robin Page, CEO, TMI Post this

"Fides has once again demonstrated its exceptional commitment to providing the highest quality bank connectivity solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Robin Page, CEO of TMI. "We are proud to recognize Fides with this award, which reflects its unwavering dedication to providing solutions for cash visibility, reliable payments and swifter reconciliation that customers love."

A global market leader for over a century, Fides centralizes bank accounts, payment flows and streamlines interactions with thousands of financial institutions anywhere in the world through its latest innovation, ONEHub, or via integration with third-party ERP and TMS system. More than 4,000 clients are using Fides to compile information from multiple data sources, ensure regulatory compliance, eliminate concerns about sanctions and validations, and do away with hours of manual spreadsheet work.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award for our exceptional bank connectivity solutions for the fourth consecutive year," said Andreas Lutz, CEO of Fides. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who is constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are committed to providing our clients with the tools they need to streamline their treasury operations and achieve their financial goals."

Fides has received multiple industry accolades for its multibank connectivity and communications solutions and services, as well as recognition for its dedication to customer service.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure and sleek Fides ONEHub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

Media Contact

Danalynne Menegus, Fides Treasury Services Ltd, +1.925.997.4174, [email protected], www.fides-treasury.com

SOURCE Fides Treasury Services Ltd