Fides Completes Transition to UBS Switzerland AG, Names François Schnyder as Chief Executive Officer

With the integration of Fides, UBS is expanding its cash and liquidity management solutions and providing a comprehensive suite of financial services that enable companies to streamline their treasury workflows, accelerate daily operations and scale efficiently.

CEO François Schnyder joins Fides from Credit Suisse/UBS, where he spent 30 years in various leadership roles. Schnyder has an extensive background in the banking sector, including senior positions in private banking, corporate banking, risk management and strategic restructuring. At Credit Suisse, he was most recently Regional Head Valais and Managing Director responsible for all of the bank's activities within the Swiss canton. Schnyder is currently also President of the Valais Banking Association (AVB-WBV).

"Fides has been around for more than 100 years and is known and recognized for helping businesses around the world solve their cash and liquidity management challenges," said Schnyder. "That is an incredible track record. I am excited to be part of the organization's next era of growth and lead the team to further success."

Fides offers its more than 4,000 customers the largest network of any bank connectivity provider, with connections to over 13,000 financial institutions around the globe. Fides ONEHub enables businesses to optimize treasury workflows and scale to meet business requirements, accelerating daily operations and acting as a catalyst for innovation. And Fides is the only provider to offer clients a unique, dual BIC option for SWIFT connectivity, in addition to managing numerous other connectivity channels including Host to Host, EBICS and APIs.

Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments, and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent, and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation, and security services. Whether you access via the secure and sleek Fides ONE Hub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

