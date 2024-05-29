Fides Customer Autoneum Named Highly Commended Adam Smith Award Winner

"Any company — even those with the smallest of treasury teams — can benefit from modern technologies, innovations, and staying on top of market trends to improve processes, save costs, and boost efficiencies." — Janko Hahn, Head Treasury Operations, Autoneum AG Post this

"We are thrilled that Autoneum has received this recognition from Treasury Today," said Nino Pavesi, Fides' Head of Strategic Partnerships, who has been the primary client relationship manager for Autoneum over the past few years. "It is a testament to all the efforts that Janko and his team have put into innovation and business best practices over the past decade, implementing cutting-edge technology to achieve their business goals and create a compelling treasury transformation story."

The Adam Smith Awards is a highly competitive corporate treasury awards program. Treasury Today reports that this year, more than 389 nominations were received from 34 countries, representing the very best and brightest treasury talent spanning a wide range of company sizes, geographical locations and industry sectors.

The Adam Smith Awards Celebration Dinner 2024, where all award winners will be honored, will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London.

"We are thrilled to have won this award," said Janko Hahn, Head Treasury Operations at Autoneum AG. "As this success story shows, any size of company — even those with the smallest of treasury teams — can benefit from modern technologies, innovations, and staying on top of market trends to improve processes, save costs, and boost efficiencies."

To learn how Autoneum used Fides to standardize processes and payment file/bank statements formats for better security and centralized visibility, read our Autoneum case study. For more information on how Fides clients have achieved their goals and realized success, visit our Success Stories web page. The page features customer logos and case studies designed to help corporate treasurers learn how their peers are using multibanking solutions, the challenges they have faced, and how they overcame those challenges to achieve success.

