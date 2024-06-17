Fides ONEHub Named 2024 Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates

"Fides remains steadfast in its dedication to helping streamline cash and liquidity management, making it easy for corporates to make payments to nearly every country in the world." — Philip Anklin, CGO at Fides. Post this

"Navigating the flurry of innovations and technological changes that are transforming treasury and cash management will require the top banking and management systems," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. "Our Treasury and Cash Management awards honor the organizations that best help their clients to handle these changing times."

Fides provides the essential cash management tools, features and functionality that corporate treasury and finance professionals need, managed through a single, powerful portal. Clients centrally control their payment flows via the most secure access possible, independent of time and location. And seamless integration with other functions, such as cash management, ensures treasury always has the most up-to-date, complete and accurate account information.

"Navigating international payments remains a formidable task for numerous corporations. Fides remains steadfast in its dedication to helping streamline cash and liquidity management, making it easy for corporates to make payments to nearly every country in the world," said Philip Anklin, CGO at Fides. "We are very proud to have once again been honored with the Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates award, showcasing our commitment to our customers."

Fides has continued to garner accolades based on its industry-leading solutions for treasury and finance professionals, both for itself and for its customers. In February 2024, the company received the 2023 TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity for the fourth consecutive year. And in May 2024, Fides customer Autoneum received the Highly Commended designation in "Harnessing the Power of Technology" category in Treasury Today's 2024 Adam Smith Awards for its multi-year, technology-forward treasury transformation project that includes Fides as one of a handful of core technologies.

In February 2024, the company released Fides ONEHub, which consolidates Fides account reporting and payments solutions, seamlessly integrates the latest innovations from Fides, and also serves as the gateway to a curated array of financial solutions from the extensive Fides partner ecosystem. This one-stop shop enables businesses to optimize treasury workflows and scale to meet business requirements, accelerating daily operations and acting as a catalyst for innovation.

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure and sleek Fides ONEHub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

