Fides Partners with Mitigram to Revolutionize Global Trade Finance

Additionally, clients will gain seamless connectivity with Swift, facilitating easy access to a wide range of banks and simplifying the setup of bank identifier codes for multibank integration. The synergy between Fides' connectivity services and Mitigram's advanced trade finance platform will enable corporations and financial institutions to optimize their communication channels and improve transaction processes. Ultimately, this will support global trade expansion by reducing friction and enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are excited to join forces with Mitigram to advance global trade finance," said Philip Anklin, Chief Growth Officer at Fides. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in the digital transformation of trade finance, allowing businesses to connect more effectively and manage their operations with greater transparency and ease."

Pedram Tadayon, CEO of Mitigram, added, "Our collaboration with Fides will deliver unparalleled connectivity and operational efficiency to customers, fostering better communication across the trade finance ecosystem. As industries like commodities and manufacturing continue to embrace digitalization, this partnership will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity and data accessibility, ultimately building stronger relationships between businesses and financial institutions."

ABOUT FIDES

Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure and sleek Fides ONEHub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

