Fides Promotes Nino Pavesi to Partner-Focused Leadership Role

Pavesi has been with Fides for eight years, initially as a Project Manager. For the past five years, he has been an integral part of the Client Relations team, dedicated to helping deliver industry-leading account management to Fides customers. Prior to joining Fides, Pavesi spent 12 years at UBS Zurich in securities-focused business analysis and project management roles.

"During his tenure at Fides so far, Nino has shown his dedication to fulfilling the needs of customers and partners," said Philip Anklin, Chief Growth Officer at Fides. "This role requires expertise on Fides solutions and the market, along with strategic thinking, process management know-how, strong communication skills and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships. Nino is the perfect person to take our partnerships to the next level."

Fides has received numerous award wins over the past years for its positive reviews from customers, in addition to its industry-leading bank connectivity and cash management solutions. With Pavesi's new role focused on elevating partnerships, the company further strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled care, support, and services across its entire ecosystem.

"I am excited for the opportunity to grow and strengthen our strategic relationships with new and existing partners," Pavesi said. "I truly believe that we offer the best multibanking solutions in the industry, and I look forward to showing Fides partners how we can work together to achieve even greater things."

Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure Fides Multibanking Suite or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.

