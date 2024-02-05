Fides Releases Next-Generation Unified Treasury Management Platform

Industry-leading multibank connectivity provider unveils Fides ONEHub, a new paradigm for centralized corporate treasury services
ZURICH, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications, today announced the release of Fides ONEHub, the next-generation evolution of the Fides product suite interface. ONEHub provides the essential cash management tools, features and functionality that corporate treasury and finance professionals need, in a single, powerful product with an intuitive, comprehensive interface and navigation.
ONEHub consolidates Fides account reporting and payments solutions, seamlessly integrates the latest innovations from Fides, and also serves as the gateway to a curated array of financial solutions from the extensive Fides partner ecosystem. This one-stop shop enables businesses to optimize treasury workflows and scale to meet business requirements, accelerating daily operations and acting as a catalyst for innovation.
"With Fides ONEHub, we are not only responding to the needs and wishes of our many clients, but will also be adding more innovative modules — such as Fides Cash Pooling — in the coming weeks," said Andreas Lutz, CEO at Fides. "We have always been a customer-centric organization, with a mission to provide a single platform for corporate treasurers, treasury analysts, cash managers, and CFOs to access all the tools they need for success. ONEHub was engineered to deliver a superior experience today, and provides an even stronger foundation for future innovation."
Advantages of the new Fides ONEHub include:
- All-in-One Convenience: Access your cash and payment management tools within a single, innovative application to simplify your workflow.
- Enhanced User Experience: A new and improved user interface and simplified navigation ensure that interactions with ONEHub are intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable.
- Modular Approach: ONEHub gives businesses the flexibility needed for all stages of growth. Companies can implement one module or the full hub based on their specific needs.
- Scalable Growth: The unified ONEHub lets businesses implement new solutions and add-ons as, and when, needed — including new bank connections, TMS and ERP system integration, payment controls, and more.
- Accelerated Innovations: ONEHub is designed to expedite the delivery of innovation, enabling organizations to stay ahead in the ever-evolving treasury and cash management landscape.
In the past few years, Fides has displayed a consistent upward market trajectory, expanding its global clientele to more than 4,000 organizations while maintaining an industry-leading customer retention rate. The company has also received extensive industry recognition for its outstanding achievements, receiving the TMI Innovation & Excellence Award for Bank Connectivity for the last four consecutive years and Global Finance's World's Best Treasury & Cash Management Systems & Services award for Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates for the past two years, among other accolades.
ABOUT FIDES
Fides is the world leader in multibank connectivity, payments and transaction communications. A market leader for more than a century, Fides is committed to making financial operations as efficient, transparent and secure as possible for all organizations. More than 4,000 clients rely on Fides for efficient cash and liquidity management, through connectivity to more than 13,000 banks and comprehensive workflow, reporting, conversion, validation and security services. Whether you access via the secure and sleek Fides ONEHub dashboard or leverage our seamless integration with third-party ERP, TMS and other backend systems, Fides is the only platform you need.
