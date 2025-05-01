FIDO Alliance Champions Widespread Passkey Adoption and a Passwordless Future on World Passkey Day 2025

New global survey: More than two thirds of users familiar with passkeys turn to them for simpler, safer sign-ins as password pain persists

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With digital security more critical than ever, the FIDO Alliance is commemorating World Passkey Day 2025 with the release of an independent study of consumers across the U.S., U.K., China, South Korea, and Japan to understand how passkey usage and consumer attitudes towards authentication have evolved.

The research found that in the last year, over 35% of people had at least one of their accounts compromised due to password vulnerabilities. In addition, 47% of consumers will abandon purchases if they have forgotten their password for that particular account. This is significant for passkey adoption, as 54% of people familiar with passkeys consider them to be more convenient than passwords, and 53% believe they offer greater security.

World Passkey Day serves as the FIDO Alliance's annual call to action for individuals and organizations to adopt passkey sign-ins, making the web safer and more accessible.

Highlights from the research show consumer passkey awareness is on the rise and outlines several key trends in adoption among those who are aware of passkeys, including:

74% of consumers are aware of passkeys.

69% of consumers have enabled passkeys on at least one of their accounts.

Among those who have used passkeys, 38% report enabling them whenever possible.

More than half of consumers believe passkeys are both more secure (53%) and more convenient (54%) than passwords.

The survey report is available at the link here, which includes additional insights on how passkey adoption is trending with consumers and organizations to improve global digital access, authentication, and security.

"The establishment and growth of World Passkey Day reflects the fact that organizations of all shapes and sizes are taking action upon the imperative to move away from relying on passwords and other legacy authentication methods that have led to decades of data breaches, account takeovers and user frustration, which imperil the very foundations of our connected society," said Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance. "We're thrilled by the fact that over 100 organizations around the world signed our Passkey Pledge, and we are pleased to support the market in their march towards passkeys through a variety of freely available assets, including our market-leading Passkey Central resource center."

To further encourage organizations to embrace the shift away toward passkeys, the FIDO Alliance also launched the Passkey Pledge, a voluntary pledge for online service providers and authentication product and service vendors committed to embracing passkeys. The passkey pledge has received commitments from over 100 organizations in just over 20 days. A full list of companies that have taken the passkey pledge can be found here.

The availability of passkeys has steadily increased with implementation reaching 48% of the world's top 100 websites as enterprises and service providers collectively seek to embrace a new era of faster sign-ins, higher success rates, fewer account takeovers, lower support costs, and reduced cart abandonment.

To learn how to start your organization's passwordless journey, or to begin using passkeys today, visit: https://www.passkeycentral.org/home.

Notes to editors:

This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted from April 13-14, 2025 , among a global sample of 1,389 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this survey has been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography to adequately reflect the demographic composition of the United States , United Kingdom , China , South Korea and Japan . The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

To calculate the proportion of the world's top websites and services that support passkeys, the FIDO Alliance combined publicly available information with its own data on passkey deployments.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services. For more information, visit www.fidoalliance.org.

