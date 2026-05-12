Field & Main Named 2026 James Beard Award Finalist for Outstanding Wine & Beverage Program

Since opening in 2016, Field & Main has built a reputation for locally sourced, internationally inspired cuisine and a wine program that reflects both a global perspective and a deep regional focus. Post this

The wine program is led by co-owner, culinary director, and sommelier Neal Wavra, who is widely regarded as an expert on Virginia wine. In addition to his work at Field & Main, Wavra serves as director of the Loudoun County Wine Competition and as a judge for the Virginia Governor's Cup. His approach to wine is shaped by both international experience and a longstanding commitment to elevating local producers.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Wavra began his career working with Charlie Trotter in Chicago before continuing to Blackberry Farm in Tennessee where he met his wife Star. Together they later served as innkeepers and Neal as sommelier at The Ashby Inn & Restaurant in Virginia, where he developed a wine program recognized for its depth and focus on regional wines. These experiences inform his philosophy at Field & Main, where the beverage program is designed to complement the restaurant's seasonal menu while highlighting both established and emerging voices in wine.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are widely considered among the highest honors in the American food and beverage industry, recognizing excellence across culinary, hospitality, and beverage disciplines. The Outstanding Wine & Beverage Program category specifically honors restaurants that demonstrate exceptional care, creativity, and leadership in their beverage offerings.

This national recognition underscores Field & Main's role in shaping the evolving identity of Virginia dining and its growing reputation as a destination for both food and wine.

Media Contact

Julie Gray, Field and Main Restaurant, 1 5403648166, [email protected], https://www.fieldandmainrestaurant.com/

SOURCE Field and Main Restaurant