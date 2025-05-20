Field & Stream Lodge Co. Debuts First Property in Bozeman, Montana

"The lodge offers a practical and welcoming space for those exploring the region—whether fishing, skiing, or simply enjoying Big Sky Country." Post this

Set against sweeping mountain views and within easy reach of Yellowstone, Bridger Bowl, and the storied Gallatin, Madison, and Yellowstone rivers, Field & Stream Bozeman is purpose-built for adventure. The property's 179 rooms range from Mountain Kings, Bunk Rooms, and Camper Connecting Suites, each designed with the outdoors in mind. Guest rooms are outfitted with practical, comfort-driven details like peg board storage, mini fridges, wool camp blankets, and sleeper sofas upholstered in heritage fabric drawn from the Field & Stream archives.

Guests can unwind with lodge-style amenities throughout the hotel, including a 1,300-square-foot indoor pool illuminated by custom snowshoe chandeliers, an outdoor hot tub, and a 29,000-square-foot landscaped courtyard known as The Backyard. At the heart of the hotel is The Great Room, where guests can gather around a stone fireplace to relax and reconnect after a day of adventure. The Supply Shop offers sundries, souvenirs, and essential gear for spontaneous outings.

The Lodge also features The Summit Room, a 3,600 SF private event space ideal for meetings and parties with customizable catering packages available.

Great Food & Drink.

Field & Stream Bozeman introduces two distinct restaurant and bar concepts that reflect the spirit of the outdoors and the simplicity of a well-earned meal.

Dry Fly Saloon makes a triumphant return inside the brand-new Field & Stream Bozeman as an all-day dining destination in Big Sky Country. A modern take on the classic watering hole, Dry Fly serves up quality, no-frills fare in a setting that feels like home. The all-day menu features a kids' section and the Adventure Menu—"Fuel up. Travel light."—with great food packaged for days on the go. Kids can also earn a free scoop of ice cream by solving the daily riddle. Whether gearing up for the trail or unwinding over a cold beer, Dry Fly delivers a nostalgic, low-key atmosphere where locals and travelers will come to eat well, share stories, and linger a little longer.

Just next door, The Honey Hole is a laid-back neighborhood bar, complete with darts, pool, arcade games, and strong pours. Equal parts dive bar and local favorite in the making; The Honey Hole is where good drinks and great stories go hand in hand.

Great Design.

Field & Stream Bozeman was designed by AJ Capital Partners, drawing inspiration from Bozeman's rugged natural beauty. The hotel blends the timeless spirit of classic hunting and fishing retreats with modern comforts and amenities. Interiors feature a curated mix of vintage and custom-upholstered furnishings, layered with locally inspired décor and ephemera influenced by the Field & Stream archives.

Reservations for Field & Stream Bozeman are open for stays, with introductory rates starting at $289. For more information or to book your stay, visit www.fieldandstreamlodgeco.com/bozeman.

About Field & Stream Lodge Co.

Field & Stream Lodge Co. is a hospitality platform that inspires more people to cherish adventure and the outdoors through thoughtfully designed lifestyle lodging. Rooted in the legacy of Field & Stream, an iconic American brand established in 1871, Lodge Co. reimagines this heritage for today's outdoor enthusiasts—families, first-timers, seasoned adventurers, and everyone in between. With a mission to make the Great Outdoors more accessible, it offers inviting, adventure-ready accommodations designed for comfort, connection, and exploration in some of America's most breathtaking natural destinations, including national parks, beaches, and ski towns. Founded by Starwood Capital Group and AJ Capital Partners, the platform plans to open properties nationally, creating a gateway for guests to immerse themselves in nature in unforgettable ways. For more information visit www.fieldandstreamlodgeco.com/bozeman and follow @fieldandstreamlodges on Instagram.

Media Contact

Haley Grenning, The Point PR, 1 9253232116, [email protected]

SOURCE The Point PR