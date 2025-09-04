Field Materials AI introduces a new module to streamline construction prefabrication procurement

Field Materials AI adds prefabrication module to its procurement platform.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest addition to the Field Materials AI procurement suite addresses the needs of construction prefabrication. The new Prefab module makes it easy for the field staff to request prefab components and automates ordering of materials for these components by using the pre-loaded bill of materials (BOM) from the BIM software. Field crews, prefab shop staff, and the office team have instant visibility into the status of each order eliminating data entry, errors, delays, and communication gaps.
While there is software that connects BIM to the prefab shops and makes it possible to place prefab orders from the field, such software does not integrate into supplier-facing procurement workflows, construction ERPs, or inventory management. Field Materials solution is unique because it combines material ordering, receiving, invoice processing, inventory management, and prefab workflows into a single procurement platform integrated with all major construction ERPs. The integrated offering automates PO creation and job costing, and makes it easy to draw from inventory.
Estimators and Project Managers get started with the new module by uploading a job's prefab components and their associated BOM from their BIM software. Field teams then use the mobile app to order the needed prefab components with desired delivery dates.
Purchasing staff use the project's prefab BOM to automate ordering of materials and easily see which materials can be drawn from the warehouse inventory. Prefab technicians then update the status of each prefab order as it progresses from production to QA and becomes ready for delivery. When the orders are ready, field crews request and receive deliveries of prefab components using the mobile app.
"Prefab isn't a new concept to our industry, but until now the technology to manage it hasn't caught up. Field Materials AI is the first solution we've found that really ties prefab into the bigger procurement and project workflows. It's a big step forward for our teams." – says Erin Carwile, the president of Carwile Mechanical Contractors, based in Cookeville, TN.
About Field Materials
Field Materials is the leading AI procurement platform for the construction industry. Its web and mobile apps streamline material purchasing and equipment rentals, inventory management, and prefab operations. Its platform seamlessly integrates with all major construction ERPs, eliminating manual data entry for purchase orders, invoices, packing slips, and receipts, and saves 5-10% in material costs. Customers across 11 construction trades, 28 US states, and 4 countries trust Field Materials to process >$500M in material purchases annually. Founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneurs with successful exits, the company has raised ~$19M in venture capital and grew 3x in the last year. For more information, please visit www.fieldmaterials.com.
