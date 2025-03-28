Field Materials Launches Inventory Management Module to Deliver on Vision of an Integrated AI Construction Procurement Platform

Field Materials' announces new Inventory Management Module

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its mission to advance the construction industry through AI, Field Materials today launched the Inventory Management module as part of its comprehensive AI procurement platform. Unlike traditional inventory management tools built into construction ERPs, Field Materials is a mobile-first solution with an intuitive user experience tailored to field crews and service technicians. It seamlessly integrates with the existing Field Materials modules (quotes, orders, invoices, and receipts). The new module provides field crews with instant visibility into the warehouse inventory and empowers them to request inventory in real time, thus bridging the gap between the construction field and the back office.

The new module tracks the full ledger of inventory transactions: re-stock orders, transfers of leftovers from jobs, manual adjustments, and transfers between warehouses. Foremen and superintendents use the mobile app to instantly check and request inventory from the warehouse without the need to call the office. Warehouse managers confirm the orders submitted to the warehouse and schedule deliveries / pickups. Mobile app provides real-time visibility to the field crews on all the requested and scheduled deliveries. For contractors that have an approval process for field requisitions, office staff can split such requisitions between warehouses and vendors (Field Materials automatically flags items present in the warehouse). Finally, field service technicians can easily check out items from their vans using the mobile app and assign them to the correct service job.

"Adoption of inventory management built into construction ERPs has been limited due to the poor user experience and the inability of field staff to access ERPs." says Victor Gane, Co-founder and COO of Field Materials. "We are disrupting the status quo by providing a modern mobile-first solution that tightly integrates with our AI procurement modules".

"I worked for some of the most iconic contractors in California. Managing inventory and empowering the field teams to know what's in stock has been notoriously difficult at every single company. Field Materials Inventory module is a game changer for the industry because it ties procurement to inventory supported by a powerful mobile experience." says David Clemons, Director of Self Perform at Dempsey Construction Co. of Carlsbad, CA.

