FieldEquip Introduces AI to Field Service Management with Launch of "FieldNote AI"

AI-Powered Productivity in the Field

FieldNote AI is built directly into the FieldEquip platform and uses advanced natural large language generation models augmented by organization's internal knowledge base and industry-specific service data. The agent listens to technician inputs — whether typed or spoken — and instantly produces structured, polished work notes suitable for internal records and customer reports.

We expect early adoption to reduce note- taking time by 50-60%, with improved consistency across teams and faster turnaround of customer-facing documentation.

Expanding the FieldEquip AI Platform

The launch of FieldNote AI marks the first in a planned suite of AI agents that will enhance different aspects of field service management, including scheduling, diagnostics, and preventive maintenance.

"Our vision with FieldEquip AI is to create an ecosystem of intelligent assistants that support every role — technicians, dispatchers, and managers alike," said John Tarascio, Consulting Partner at FieldEquip. "FieldNote AI is just the beginning of a powerful evolution toward smarter, data-driven field service."

Designed for Industrial Service Sectors

FieldEquip AI serves industries where precision, safety, and timely reporting are critical — including oil & gas, energy, equipment rental, utilities, and industrial maintenance. The integration of AI technology helps companies standardize documentation, improve compliance, and deliver a higher level of service transparency to customers.

Availability

FieldNote AI is now available for existing FieldEquip customers and early adopters through the company's AI innovation program.

About FieldEquip

FieldEquip is a modern field service management platform designed to digitize and optimize complex field operations for various industries. Its cloud-based solution connects field technicians, back-office teams, assets, and customers in one unified platform — streamlining dispatch, work orders, inventory, analytics, and customer communication.

FieldEquip is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Learn more at www.fieldequip.com

