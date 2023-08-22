Fieldpoint Private Launches Comprehensive Credit Card Program with Corserv

The program was engineered to transform the complexities of life and business into the simplicities of reward and the clarity of customized expense management. Tweet this

"Our clients come first, and with the integration of Corserv's program we will be able to offer an improved and personalized credit card experience for our clients," said Russ Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. "The program was engineered to transform the complexities of life and business into the simplicities of reward and the clarity of customized expense management."

Fieldpoint Private will provide personalized service to clients through their Private Bankers, but will also leverage card support services from Corserv including a 24x7 call center, and handling of disputes, chargebacks, payments, fraud prevention and investigation. Fieldpoint Private's staff will access Corserv's administrative portal to manage credit decisions, access reporting and assist customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with a unique financial institution like Fieldpoint Private, to provide the right wealth management and commercial card products to meet the needs of their successful clients," said Anil Goyal, CEO at Corserv.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (http://www.fieldpointprivate.com) has more than $1.6 billion in bank assets and provides personalized, custom private banking and wealth transfer services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private develops a comprehensive understanding of our clients' individual financial circumstances and furnishes comprehensive advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC. Accounts managed by FPS are not FDIC insured.

Trust services offered through Fieldpoint Private Trust, LLC, a public trust company chartered in South Dakota by the South Dakota Division of Banking.

About Corserv

Corserv provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. Corserv's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Frankie Keck, Corserv, 6787817228, [email protected], https://www.corservsolutions.com/

SOURCE Corserv