Fieldster Launches Their All New Next-Generation Mobile App

"We are excited to release our redesigned mobile app, which directly addresses the feedback from our clients and prioritizes a seamless experience with faster performance," says Glen Essakow, General Manager of Fieldster. Post this

"We are excited to release our redesigned mobile app, which directly addresses the feedback from our clients and prioritizes a seamless experience with faster performance," says Glen Essakow, General Manager of Fieldster "This update reflects our commitment to continuously innovate and invest in the Fieldster platform."

The Fieldster mobile app refresh, along with its new technical foundation to support future releases, underscores its commitment to providing pest control customers with an optimal experience to grow and manage their business.

The mobile app is available for free in both the Apple store and the Google Play store to all Fieldster customers.

About Fieldster

Born from a pest control business owner's search for better software solutions, Fieldster delivers comprehensive field service management tools. The platform streamlines operations with sales tracking, scheduling, billing, and mobile functionality. From automated route optimization to integrated payments, Fieldster empowers pest control teams to work more efficiently.

fieldster.io

Media Contact

Helen Heitzer, Fieldster, 1 4047843261, [email protected], fieldster.io

SOURCE Fieldster