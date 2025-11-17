Fieldtrip Announces Management of Iconic Desert Property, The Joshua Tree Resort

Fieldtrip is focused on adding homes that are experiential and that truly stand apart," said Ramin Savar, Co-founder of Fieldtrip. "The Joshua Tree Resort has become an iconic, viral property thanks to its design and that incredible lazy river winding through the desert. Post this

Originally conceived as a passion project by Diana and her late husband, Cannon, The Joshua Tree Resort stands as a testament to their shared vision of creating an inspiring and restorative desert escape. Designed and built entirely by the couple — with only the guidance of a draftsman — the property embodies their creativity, dedication, and deep connection to the landscape. Their vision comes to life in every thoughtful touch, from the sweeping curves of the lazy river to the warm, modern finishes that make guests feel instantly at home.

"Fieldtrip is focused on adding homes that are experiential and that truly stand apart," said Ramin Savar, Co-founder of Fieldtrip. "The Joshua Tree Resort has become an iconic, viral property thanks to its design and that incredible lazy river winding through the desert. We're excited to partner with Diana to bring our marketing, distribution, and hospitality expertise to further elevate the brand and visibility of the property. It's a fun, one-of-a-kind addition to the Fieldtrip collection that our guests are going to love."

Through 20-foot fold-away glass doors, the home's architecture dissolves the boundaries between nature and modern comfort. Inside, guests will find a chef's kitchen with professional Thor appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an espresso bar - ideal for both quiet mornings and lively entertaining.

Outdoors, the property offers a curated array of amenities including the signature lazy river, hot tub, sauna, cold plunge, yoga deck, zen garden, and multiple fire pits. Guests can also enjoy a game room with pool table and arcade games, an outdoor theater with egg swing seating, a three-hole putting green, and expansive lounge areas beneath the desert sky.

Located just minutes from downtown Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley, and Pioneertown, The Joshua Tree Resort offers the perfect balance of privacy, accessibility, and high design — an iconic property reimagined under Fieldtrip's award-winning management.

About Fieldtrip

Fieldtrip is Southern California's leading boutique short-term rental brand, known for its unique collection of architecturally significant homes - including the world-famous Invisible House and other iconic estates. The company operates one of the largest custom-built luxury rental collections in the country, with each property designed to deliver high-touch hospitality that blends the comfort of a private home with the sophistication of a boutique hotel. Fieldtrip is a trusted partner for both leisure guests and curated events, offering elevated short-term rental experiences delivered with seamless, white-glove service.

