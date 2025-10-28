Fieldtrip Expands Its Portfolio with Atomic Ranch, a Modern Desert Hideaway in Joshua Tree

Atomic Ranch captures the spirit of Joshua Tree and everything we love about the desert. It's a home that lets guests truly experience the destination, and make you feel completely connected to your surroundings. Post this

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views, bringing the desert into every room. The primary suite includes a king bed, a pullout sofa and an en suite bathroom — its glass walls create the sensation of sleeping within the desert itself and offer a rare connection to nature. The kitchen features a Bertazzoni stove and modern finishes, flowing into an open-plan living and dining area. In the evening, blackout curtains and a projector transform evenings into cinematic escapes. Outdoors, guests can unwind in the private pool and spa, gather around the fire pit, or sway in hanging chairs under the stars. Direct access to hiking trails makes the surrounding landscape an extension of the property itself.

As part of the Fieldtrip portfolio, guests of Atomic Ranch receive the high-touch hospitality the brand is known for, including 24/7 concierge service and the option to add curated experiences ranging from private chefs and yoga sessions to guided hikes and sound baths.

At Fieldtrip, we're drawn to spaces that tell the story of their surroundings," says Ramin Savar, Co-Founder of Fieldtrip. "Atomic Ranch captures the spirit of Joshua Tree and everything we love about the desert. It's a home that lets guests truly experience the destination, and make you feel completely connected to your surroundings."

Located just minutes from Pioneertown and a short drive from Joshua Tree National Park, Atomic Ranch offers the perfect balance of seclusion and accessibility — a modern escape where design meets nature.

Fieldtrip is Southern California's leading boutique short-term rental brand, known for its unique collection of architecturally significant homes - including the world-famous Invisible House and other iconic estates. The company operates one of the largest custom-built luxury rental collections in the country, with each property designed to deliver high-touch hospitality that blends the comfort of a private home with the sophistication of a boutique hotel. Fieldtrip is a trusted partner for both leisure guests and curated events, offering elevated short-term rental experiences delivered with seamless, white-glove service.

