Fieldtrip Welcomes Elemento49, a Nine-Villa Luxury Desert Community in the Coachella Valley

Fieldtrip expands its footprint in the Coachella Valley with a landmark desert community
INDIO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fieldtrip, Southern California's premier boutique short-term rental brand, announces its appointment as the exclusive hospitality partner for Elemento49, a landmark community of nine architecturally designed villas in the Coachella Valley. As one of the only luxury communities within walking distance of the Coachella and Stagecoach festival grounds, Elemento49 offers an unrivaled home base for elevated group stays. This partnership represents a meaningful expansion of Fieldtrip's group hospitality footprint in the California desert.
Elemento49 stands apart as an entirely purpose-built destination for travelers attending the Coachella Festival and other marquee Indio events. Designed by award-winning architect Charles Austin, the master-planned layout features nine modern villas thoughtfully oriented to balance privacy and flow, framed by uninterrupted mountain views.
Together spanning nearly 40,000 square feet, Elemento49's nine villas feature 56 bedrooms and accommodations for up to 150 guests, designed to host everything from intimate retreats and multi-generational gatherings to full buyouts for corporate offsites and brand activations. Each villa showcases natural materials and expansive glass walls that blur the line between indoors and out, capturing the soul of the desert. The communal site plan fosters connection yet allows guests to retreat within their own private sanctuaries. Guests can unwind beside private pools and spas at each home, gather around fire pits under desert skies, or challenge friends to bocce or pickleball.
With Fieldtrip now exclusively operating Elemento49, guests gain access to the brand's signature white-glove hospitality, including 24/7 concierge services, seamless stay planning, and curated experiences such as private chef dinners, wellness sessions, and guided desert adventures. Fieldtrip also connects guests to its network of production partners capable of designing immersive event activations, large-scale productions, and bespoke experiences tailored to festival weekends or corporate retreats.
"Elemento49 is a purpose-built destination at the heart of the Coachella festival corridor," said Ramin Savar, Co-Founder of Fieldtrip. "It was designed for groups and represents a major investment towards bringing hospitality-grade accommodations closer to the fairgrounds and the many events Indio hosts year-round."
Located just steps from the Coachella/Stagecoach festival corridor and minutes from downtown Indio, Elemento49 offers rare convenience without sacrificing the seclusion of a desert hideaway.
About Fieldtrip
Fieldtrip is Southern California's leading boutique short-term rental brand, known for its unique collection of architecturally significant homes - including the world-famous Invisible House and other iconic estates. The company operates one of the largest custom-built luxury rental collections in the country, with each property designed to deliver high-touch hospitality that blends the comfort of a private home with the sophistication of a boutique hotel. Fieldtrip is a trusted partner for both leisure guests and corporate events, offering elevated short-term rental experiences delivered with seamless, white-glove service. For more information: stayfieldtrip.com
