Fieldtrip Welcomes Elemento49, a Nine-Villa Luxury Desert Community in the Coachella Valley

Together spanning nearly 40,000 square feet, Elemento49's nine villas feature 56 bedrooms and accommodations for up to 150 guests, designed to host everything from intimate retreats and multi-generational gatherings to full buyouts for corporate offsites and brand activations. Each villa showcases natural materials and expansive glass walls that blur the line between indoors and out, capturing the soul of the desert. The communal site plan fosters connection yet allows guests to retreat within their own private sanctuaries. Guests can unwind beside private pools and spas at each home, gather around fire pits under desert skies, or challenge friends to bocce or pickleball.

With Fieldtrip now exclusively operating Elemento49, guests gain access to the brand's signature white-glove hospitality, including 24/7 concierge services, seamless stay planning, and curated experiences such as private chef dinners, wellness sessions, and guided desert adventures. Fieldtrip also connects guests to its network of production partners capable of designing immersive event activations, large-scale productions, and bespoke experiences tailored to festival weekends or corporate retreats.

"Elemento49 is a purpose-built destination at the heart of the Coachella festival corridor," said Ramin Savar, Co-Founder of Fieldtrip. "It was designed for groups and represents a major investment towards bringing hospitality-grade accommodations closer to the fairgrounds and the many events Indio hosts year-round."

Located just steps from the Coachella/Stagecoach festival corridor and minutes from downtown Indio, Elemento49 offers rare convenience without sacrificing the seclusion of a desert hideaway.

