Fielo unveils RevOps product for Salesforce CRM customers to create the perfect sales execution playbook

The intelligent software identifies lagging indicators and at-risk accounts before it's too late, providing real-time notifications and recommendations for remediation based on performance.

According to Fielo's CEO and founder, Sanjay Agarwal, many businesses still rely on spreadsheets or one-on-one sales conversations to understand sales execution - which is neither systematic nor scalable. Fielo's RevOps bridges that gap by linking sales strategy with operational practices.

"Most organizations struggle to track sales execution in depth, whether at an individual sales rep or at an account. It is a blind spot that only surfaces itself when a deal is lost (which is too late). Our RevOps solution fills this void by enabling organizations to define best sales practices that increase deal conversion, apply scoring to evaluate execution conformity and remediate lagging performance at an individual rep and/or account level. It becomes an early warning system for revenue teams."

The software is easily installed in a customer's Salesforce instance within minutes and is visible in the salesperson's Sales Cloud interface after configuration. It requires no integrations, no IT resources, and no extra user passwords. It is fully configurable, making it an effortless addition to any sales team's toolkit.

If you have Salesforce Sales Cloud and want to accelerate revenues by aligning sales activities and customer relationship cadence, Fielo is offering a free 14-day trial. To learn more, visit www.fielo.com/rev-ops.

About Fielo:

Fielo enables organizations to transform their people and operations into a powerful competitive advantage. With Fielo's Salesforce-native performance improvement solutions, companies can quickly and easily design and accelerate the performance of their employees, channel partners, and customers.

