Fierce Healthcare Names Oshi Health a "Fierce 15" Company of 2024

Fierce Healthcare assessed all applicants based on key metrics signifying growth and innovation. Oshi was deemed a "Fierce" company for 2024 based on achievements in three core areas below, all core to Oshi's mission and values. These accomplishments were judged with the knowledge that digestive health issues in America are widespread, with 1 in 4 people living with a digestive condition and most struggling with the physical and emotional burdens of their chronic disease. It has emerged as one of the top-3 most expensive conditions for employers and insurers contributing to rising medical claims costs, in large part because of lack of access to effective multidisciplinary interventions.

Advancing access and equity by democratizing clinically-proven multidisciplinary medical care

As a virtual center of excellence for gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, Oshi Health provides total care for digestive health, delivering high-touch multidisciplinary care virtually. Working in partnership with local in-person providers, Oshi speeds time to diagnosis, treatment, and symptom control. In 2023, Oshi expanded covered access to life-changing care to more than 30 million Americans (from 5 million at the beginning of 2023) through in-network, accountable contracts with Aetna, BCBS Massachusetts and other national and regional health plans.

These partnerships as well as Oshi's recent partnership with WTW, the leading global advisory and broking solutions company, allow Oshi to help employers provide high-quality, validated digestive health care to employer populations and drive savings to control their rising cost trend.

Focusing reimbursement on accountability to the patient and purchaser

Oshi is reinventing how care for digestive health issues is reimbursed by proving that preventive, integrated care can produce better patient outcomes that lead to lower costs for insurers and employers. In addition to building a care delivery model that is accountable to patients to identify root causes and find the right personalized treatment, Oshi has also changed the incentives for clinicians to allow them to invest more time with patients, encouraging disease education and high-touch interventions that guide patients to lasting symptom control, faster.

Data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, American Telemedicine Association and American College of Gastroenterology have shown that 92% of Oshi members achieve symptom control, often in less than four months. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in all-cause medical cost savings of $10,200 per patient in six months driven by decreases in avoidable testing, procedures, ER visits, and medication utilization.

Improving both patient and provider experiences

Most importantly, Oshi's approach to digestive healthcare has been proven to give patients back control of their lives, with patients reporting 98% satisfaction, in part because they average 11 visits with more than 85 meaningful clinical interactions with no travel or waiting room time required, as opposed to traditional models that normally allow for two 15-minute visits with a physician within that same time period.

This outstanding patient experience also creates a rewarding experience for Oshi's clinical provider team, demonstrated in Oshi's acknowledgment as a "2023 Best Place to Work" among provider groups by Modern Healthcare.

Oshi also serves as a virtual extension of local GI practices, working in hybrid partnerships with brick-and-mortar practices. Oshi's multidisciplinary care and support between visits addresses many factors contributing to in-person provider burnout while also bringing robust care offerings to patients, sooner.

This was further demonstrated in 2023 through the validation of Oshi Health's total GI approach by unique investments from both leading GI medical associations: the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and the American College Gastroenterology (ACG).

"For the past six years, we have assessed hundreds of private companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. The selection spans diverse sectors within the industry, from primary care and health payers to health technology and AI-enabled software," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "Our special report celebrates innovation and creativity in the face of intense competition."

Read the 2024 Fierce 15 report: https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/special-reports/healthcare-conferences-to-put-your-calendar-for-this-year

Additional Recent Accolades: 2024 DH100

Earlier this month, Oshi Health was also named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) for the third year, recognition by Digital Health New York (DHNY) that highlights the most exciting and innovative digital health startups in New York.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive health care experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

