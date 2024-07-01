Fifteen finalists selected for the Relay Payments Haul of Fame contest to celebrate excellence in trucking

"This year's nominees are all incredible, and the 15 finalists are truly remarkable individuals who deserve recognition." Ryan Droege, Relay Payments CEO Post this

Overall, more than 160 professional drivers were nominated, doubling the amount of nominations from last year. Nominees were recognized for their commitment to safety, willingness to help and mentor others, and for going above and beyond for customers. Collectively, the 15 Haul of Fame finalists account for 394 years of truck driving experience, with millions of miles of service and countless goods delivered to every area of the country. In the United States, 80 percent of all goods are transported by truck drivers at some point. The 2024 Haul of Fame finalists include:

Cholonda Allen , 5 years of driving

David Blankenship, 40 years of driving

Bruce Bryant, 38 years of driving

Fidel Herrera, 24 years of driving

Nic Hurtado, 5 years of driving

Deb Labree, 18 years of driving

Bobby Land, 34 years of driving

Roger Mackbach, 24 years of driving

Dario Morton, 24 years of driving

Jason Neymeiyer, 20 years of driving

Kirk Phillips, 43 years of driving

Michael Smith, 35 years of driving

Sydney Thomas, 4 years of driving

Joe Unverzagt, 30 years of driving

Kevin Worley, 50 years of driving

"Our country's truckers literally drive the American economy every single day. They spend countless hours on the road, away from their families and dealing with traffic, weather, and multiple frustrations. Truck driving is tough work, and we launched the Haul of Fame contest to bring attention to this critical role," said Relay's CEO Ryan Droege. "This year's nominees are all incredible, and the 15 finalists are truly remarkable individuals who deserve recognition."

Public voting for the 15 finalists will remain open through July 31st, 2024. At that time, the Top Five vote-getters will be evaluated by a celebrity judging panel with the extraordinarily difficult job of selecting the two winners. The 2024 celebrity judges include:

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR Series Cup champion and current vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports

Timothy Dooner, the award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Clarissa Rankin, one of the most well-known female truck drivers, CDL school owner and TikTok influencer with 1.8 million followers who advocates for women in trucking

Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments

The two Haul of Fame winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where they'll have the opportunity to meet Byron. The truck drivers will also be featured on Freightwaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? podcast with Timothy Dooner and receive a $250 fuel voucher.

To vote for the 15 finalists, visit relaypayments.com/hauloffame. Votes are accepted one time per day through July 31st.

