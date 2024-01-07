Fifteen Independent Coffee Shops in Nine States Opened in 2023 through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success Consulting Program

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffeehouse, I'd love to help you get started, We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you! Call me at 1.888.800.9224." - Scott Fullerton Post this

Based on Ubert's Book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the 7 Steps to Success program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops across the U.S. become thriving businesses.

Their owners – most with little or no coffee or restaurant experience – learned how to open a coffee shop through the 7 Steps program.

The 15 new shops that opened in 2023 include:

Black Hawk Coffee Co. in Oakland, Maryland

Broken Mug Downtown in Columbus, Nebraska

Brown Bear Coffee & Cafe in Fayetteville, Ohio

Central Pike Coffee Co. in Zanesville, Ohio

Coffee Hound Junction in Bentonville, Arkansas

Court Street on State in Athens, Ohio

Cpl Ray's Coffee in Midland, Texas

Crazy Llama Coffee in Joplin, Missouri

Kat's Coffeehouse in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

Lock No. 4 Coffee in Waterford, Ohio

Neon Bean Coffee in Cedar Creek, Texas

Riesbeck's Coffee Bar in Cambridge, Ohio

Timber Creek Coffee Co. in Myerstown, Pennsylvania

Trek Coffee Co. in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Walnut Street Coffee and Deli in Oskaloosa, Kansas

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team guides new owners through every step – from scouting a profitable location, writing a coffee shop business plan and calculating startup costs to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training.

As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also provides award-winning coffee, quality coffee shop products and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.

In fact, five of the new coffee shops belong to owners who opened existing locations with Crimson Cup's help:

Most of the owners had little or no experience in specialty coffee. Some said they would not have been able to open without Crimson Cup's help.

Jerry and Lonna Bevel started the first Cpl. Ray's Coffee as a tribute to their son, Corporal Ray Bevel.

After the Bevels lost Ray during his second tour in Iraq early in 2007, the overwhelming support from their small hometown of Andrews, Texas, inspired the couple to give back.

They decided to open a coffee shop to enrich the town. They did not know where to start, so they turned to Crimson Cup for training, coffee, equipment, supplies, and overall support.

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting team trained Jerry, Lonna and their daughter Keisha Arnold to open the first Cpl. Rays Coffee in Andrews, Texas in December 2007.

"Crimson Cup's got a great product," Jerry Bevel said. "The customer support – product support, technical support – that they give is just unparalleled."

After they opened their first shop, the 7 Steps team kept working with the Bevels to help them grow their business.

"Crimson Cup is just a one-stop shop," Jerry Bevel said. They want you to succeed, and they're going to do everything they can to help you succeed."

In 2015, the couple opened a second Cpl. Ray's Coffee in Odessa, Texas. And in May 2023, they opened Cpl. Ray's Coffee San Miguel Square in Midland, Texas.

Bevel cited the quality of the coffee – roasted by Crimson Cup – as a factor in their continuing success. "We provide the kind of experience and high-end coffee you see in Seattle and New York City coffee houses," he said.

Ubert noted that operating seven Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON retail store and cafe helps the company test coffees, drink recipes and promotional ideas.

"As coffee shop owners and managers ourselves, we're uniquely positioned to help independent business owners turn their hard work into profitable businesses," he said.

He invited anyone considering opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you encounter any roadblocks or want to discuss your dream with a coffee expert, call us!"

7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the initial contact for all aspiring coffee shop owners. Reach him via email at [email protected] or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffeehouse, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

