Fifty Young Advocates from Foster Care Celebrated as 2024 FosterClub Outstanding Young Leaders

Brayden's dedication to improving the foster care system exemplifies the spirit of the FosterClub Outstanding Young Leader Award. The award uplifts the voices and stories of young leaders making a positive impact, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. Shining a spotlight on these inspiring stories also provides an opportunity for the public to gain a deeper understanding of foster care, the challenges it can bring, and the potential of those who experience it.

Essence Thomas, a 26-year-old awardee, has transformed her challenging experiences in the Florida foster care system into a beacon of hope and support for others. After aging out of care and facing homelessness, Essence pursued higher education with determination, earning a BFA in Dance and currently working towards her Master's in Social Work and Public Health. As an artist, activist, and community interventionist, Essence uses her platform to advocate for under-resourced youth and foster families. She is involved with local initiatives such as the Against All Odds Movement and SPARC352, providing mentorship, organizing community interventions, and promoting the healing power of the arts.

"Each of the fifty Outstanding Young Leaders has persevered through challenging circumstances and are now finding different ways to give back to their community," says Celeste Bodner, FosterClub's Executive Director. "They serve as an inspiration to their peers who are going through a tough foster care experience and are a testament to the resilience of young people."

FosterClub is the national network for young people in foster care, leading efforts to connect, educate, inspire, and represent youth in and from care. The organization empowers young people to improve the lives of their peers through system change and direct service. The full list of Outstanding Young Leader award recipients, along with their biographies, can be found at www.fosterclub.org.

