Fifty Young Advocates from Foster Care Celebrated as 2024 FosterClub Outstanding Young Leaders

FosterClub honors 50 young leaders who experienced foster care across the United States whose brilliance and strength makes a big impact in their communities with the 2024 Outstanding Young Leader Award.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty young advocates who have experienced foster care are being recognized by FosterClub, the national network for youth in foster care, as recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Young Leader Award. Each of the award recipients are being honored for their remarkable strength and contributions through community service, despite facing their own challenges of being in foster care.
21-year-old Brayden Boyce, an award winner from Oregon, has faced an extraordinary journey through the foster care system. Despite experiencing over 27 placements, including group living and temporary shelters, Brayden has channeled his experiences into advocacy and community service. He has collaborated with newspapers and non-profits to network and provide outreach for youth. Brayden is committed to creating healthy green spaces and safe environments for youth aging out of foster care, and he currently runs a small business that supports career opportunities.
Brayden's dedication to improving the foster care system exemplifies the spirit of the FosterClub Outstanding Young Leader Award. The award uplifts the voices and stories of young leaders making a positive impact, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. Shining a spotlight on these inspiring stories also provides an opportunity for the public to gain a deeper understanding of foster care, the challenges it can bring, and the potential of those who experience it.
Essence Thomas, a 26-year-old awardee, has transformed her challenging experiences in the Florida foster care system into a beacon of hope and support for others. After aging out of care and facing homelessness, Essence pursued higher education with determination, earning a BFA in Dance and currently working towards her Master's in Social Work and Public Health. As an artist, activist, and community interventionist, Essence uses her platform to advocate for under-resourced youth and foster families. She is involved with local initiatives such as the Against All Odds Movement and SPARC352, providing mentorship, organizing community interventions, and promoting the healing power of the arts.
"Each of the fifty Outstanding Young Leaders has persevered through challenging circumstances and are now finding different ways to give back to their community," says Celeste Bodner, FosterClub's Executive Director. "They serve as an inspiration to their peers who are going through a tough foster care experience and are a testament to the resilience of young people."
FosterClub is the national network for young people in foster care, leading efforts to connect, educate, inspire, and represent youth in and from care. The organization empowers young people to improve the lives of their peers through system change and direct service. The full list of Outstanding Young Leader award recipients, along with their biographies, can be found at www.fosterclub.org.
