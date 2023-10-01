Fig Factor Media Announces Latinas in Construction Book Series; Publishing firm collaborates with real estate professional to create anthology of new stories

"I'm excited to do this collaboration with Tina Marie to shine a spotlight on those Latinas who are instrumental in building the physical foundations that we see and enter every day." Tweet this

"I'm excited to do this collaboration with Tina Marie to shine a spotlight on those Latinas who are instrumental in building the physical foundations that we see and enter every day," Ruiz said. "These personal stories will also examine the psychological foundations that drive these women to overcome challenges and barriers that lead them to success. Readers will take away important lessons through these authors' experiences."

Hispanic women joining the ranks has grown. According to a recent Washington Post article that cites data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics "their numbers in construction have soared 117 percent over the past six years."

Hernandez, an award-winning real estate broker and investor, is the broker and co-owner of Coldwell Banker Omni Group, a residential real estate firm in Southern California. She has accrued 30 years of valuable experience and knowledge in the real estate industry, and her background and interest in managing government assets, personal investment projects, and other developments unlocked her interest in the construction industry.

"Construction has always been a part of my life ever since I was a little girl and worked projects with my father," she said. "What's most important to me is ensuring that every dollar spent brings value to my clients without ever compromising quality."

Hernandez is also passionate about helping her first-time buyers land their dream homes, building their portfolios, and educating the Hispanic community about the benefits of homeownership. For her efforts, she is recognized among her peers as a national coach with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and as a NAHREP Southwest Region co-chair. With a mission to advance sustainable Hispanic homeownership, the San Diego-based nonprofit NAHREP is a purpose-driven organization propelled by a passionate combination of entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage, and the advocacy of its members.

Hernandez looks forward to collaborating with Ruiz on this special book series.

"Over several years, Jacqueline has been able to capture and celebrate the stories of Latinas on an impressive scale throughout the world, and that's why I'm partnering with her to invest in such a book series," Hernandez said. "We cannot wait to discover authors who can express what attracted them to the construction sector and how they became leaders."

