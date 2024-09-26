Fig Factor Media Announces Release of Today's Inspired Leader Vol. V

"The authors in Volume V provide solid examples of leadership, and their stories will prepare readers to respond as the best version of themselves in any leadership opportunity, whether inside or outside the board room." Post this

"To be able to publish five of any series is an incredible feat, but doing it for "Today's Inspired Leader" speaks to the need for continued inspiration and storytelling around the concept of leadership in our world today," said Ruiz. "The authors in Volume V provide solid examples of leadership, and their stories will prepare readers to respond as the best version of themselves in any leadership opportunity, whether inside or outside the board room."

"Today's Inspired Leader Vol. V" features stories from the following authors:

Jacqueline Ruiz, CEO and founder of Fig Factor Media Publishing

Patricia Mota, CEO and president of HACE

Brian and Linda Johnson, retired gold miners

Madeleine F. Wallace, PhD., organizational transformation expert

Angela Lavelli-Arrieta, founder of Café La Fortuna

Clara Lucia Jaramillo-Carrier, entrepreneur and life/career coach

Humberto Martinez, founder of Space City Birria

Mayra Khan, serial entrepreneur and business leader

Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, executive and leadership coach, founder of UnitedLatinas™

Melissa Vela-Williamson, public relations strategist, founder of MVW Communications

Jeannie Marmol, financial coach, founder of Millionaire Latina

Gina Diaz, attorney, and founder of Diaz Case Law

Tina Loarte-Rodriguez, DNP, RN, CPPS, CPHRM, founder of Latinas in Nursing

Each author's take on leadership is personal and relatable.

For example, Melissa Vela-Williamson asserts that real leaders can't help but become leaders. "It's a self-directed approach to life," she writes. "For most leaders, it's a perpetual calling they must answer."

In the book, author Ilhiana Rojas Saldana writes that leaders are given "power and platform" and are responsible for advocating for others. "Leadership is more than personal success; it's about creating pathways for others to succeed," she said.

Author Humberto Martinez boldly writes "People declare themselves entrepreneurs, but life makes you a leader." He continues, saying "True leaders are those who actively seek wisdom, uphold principles of fairness, uplift, and inspire others to reach their full potential."

"Today's Inspired Leader Volume V" is now available on Amazon. For more information about the "Today's Inspired Leader" book series, visit http://www.todaysinspiredleader.com.

About "Today's Inspired Leader":

Spun with inspiration, priceless wisdom, and humor, the "Today's Inspired Leader" book series is a collection of stories that depict men and women at their best—achieving success, learning from failures, and finding the path to a life of significance within their work, families, and communities.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina.

For information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

