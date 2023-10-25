Fig Factor Media Presents Launch of WordPOWER Volume III in Chicago; Several authors choose their words and speak about their powerful meanings

"The series has a very special place in my heart because it honors the very essence of a few syllables put together, and then it expands and retracts and creates a beautiful experience for the readers." Post this

The contributing authors are the following:

Gina Diaz— "Gratitude"

Clara Lucia Jaramillo-Carrier—"Purpose"

Lorena Martinez—"Freedom"

Carmen Santiago-Keenon— "Awaken"

Priscilla Guasso— "Community"

Gloria I. San Miguel—"Heart"

Monica Garcia— "Ambition"

Elizabeth Conde—"Empathy"

Paloma Greer—"Surrender"

Imelda Rodriguez—"Wealth"

Cassie Moore—"Water"

Norma Zambrano—"Legacy"

Fig Factor Media CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz described how this book series came about from a "divine download"—an inspiration that blossoms into a positive feeling in one's heart that one surrenders to at the moment.

"The idea was to have 12 words chosen by 12 authors with 12 sections in the books," she said. "We wanted to incorporate color because our lives are filled with color. Our dreams have many colors in a rainbow. That's beauty of this community. The series has a very special place in my heart because it honors the very essence of a few syllables put together, and then it expands and retracts and creates a beautiful experience for the readers."

Several authors took to the stage to explain why they chose their words. Heart was the word for Gloria I. San Miguel, who has a doctorate in theology and has a background in healthcare administration and experience managing oncology and cardiology areas in hospitals in the Orlando area. San Miguel, who works in central Florida as a director for health care services for Florida Blue, a health solutions company, talked about creating awareness of heart and cardio vascular disease in the Hispanic community and her experience losing her mother to a sudden heart attack in 2019. San Miguel also presented the emotional, introspective side of this very important muscle.

"Proverbs 4:23 says, 'Above all else, guard your heart for everything you do, flows from it,'" San Miguel said as she quoted Biblical scripture. "So, when thinking about the word heart, it goes beyond the physical organ or body bone. It's the intention that you have. Do I have the intention clearly in my heart when I think about not forgiving someone for whatever he or she did to me? Is that a good intention for my heart?"

Jaramillo-Carrier, a transformational leadership expert and founder of Awaken Your Purpose and Breaking Through Consulting and Coaching firms based in Naperville, Illinois, selected the word purpose because it changed her perspective about life, especially her personal and work relationships.

"I was awakened to the purpose of my life, which is to come alongside people, support them in their development, and in many cases have visions for themselves that sometimes they don't even know they're capable of having," said Jaramillo-Carrier, who is originally from Colombia.

She said that one danger that derails purpose is being on "autopilot."

"You've seen movies of zombies, and what do zombies do?" she asked. "They go back and forth, and there's a wall, and they knock their heads on the wall, but nothing happens. And life, like these wonderful women have shared with their stories, changes in an instant. So, my question is, when are you going to start living out your purpose and finding out what is it that you know makes your soul be on fire?"

About "WordPOWER":

The "WordPOWER" Book Series highlights the power words truly have. Everyone has a story and everyone has words that have impacted their lives.

WordPOWER, a new initiative by Fig Factor Media, brings together powerful words to create meaningful books. With now 25 books in the series with its first edition in English and second edition in Spanish, "WordPOWER" returns with another group of authors as they unlock the POWER hidden within their word.

Each book is compiled of short anecdotes, personal messages, quotes, and unique thoughts that represent each WORD. Through this series you will see each word in the creative light of the author. Words have POWER and we invite you to dive into each book with an open mind to find out just how influential words can be.

