Fighting Against Annoying Shower Curtain Blow-in - Here's The Solution

A new product just hit the market to help those of us (all of us) finally solve that ever-pesky shower curtain and liner blowing-in problem. Kurtain Katchers is unlike any other product on the market: It actually WORKS.

HOUSTON, May 25, 2025 WHAT IT DOES NOT DO:

It does not use weak little magnets that pull off, like competitor products that don't work.

It does not use weights that pull only downward, like competitor products that don't work.

It does not strap your shower curtain down (so you can still get into and out of the tub easily).

WHAT IT DOES DO: