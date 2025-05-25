Fighting Against Annoying Shower Curtain Blow-in - Here's The Solution

A new product just hit the market to help those of us (all of us) finally solve that ever-pesky shower curtain and liner blowing-in problem. Kurtain Katchers is unlike any other product on the market: It actually WORKS.

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO:

  • It does not use weak little magnets that pull off, like competitor products that don't work.
  • It does not use weights that pull only downward, like competitor products that don't work.
  • It does not strap your shower curtain down (so you can still get into and out of the tub easily).

WHAT IT DOES DO:

  • Pulls sideways on the shower curtain to get the shower curtain and liner away from you while you shower.
  • Gives you more space in the shower, without hassle from the shower curtain or liner.
  • Brings you peace-of-mind to actually enjoy your shower-time. No more battling the shower curtain or liner.
  • Clips on gently to the shower curtain or liner (Note: No piercing or damaging the shower curtain).
  • Slides along with the shower curtain or liner as you get into and out of the tub.
  • Effective for plastic, metal, or any other type of tub material.
  • Comes in a variety of shapes/styles to choose from.
  • Clear see-through design fits nicely with any bathroom décor.
  • Comes as a set of 4: to fully control the shower curtain.
  • Water-proof, no corrosion.
  • Free shipping when buying 2 or more sets.

The new Kurtain Katchers product is available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/shops/KurtainKatchers

