Fighting back; the battle between Meta (Facebook) and Curios over "Open Meta" trademark

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strange turn of events, Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. ("MPI") as it tries to commandeer the common term "META", which is widely used throughout the digital world. MPI's behavior is a clear tactic being used to bully other companies where there is a signiﬁcant difference in power and resources.

And, because "META" is a defined term in computer science, many companies have elected to descriptively name their digital and online goods and services the term "META" with some companies using this term long before MPI felt the need to re-brand to run from its past indiscretions in 2021.

Think: META DATA, METAVERSE, META TAGS, METALANGUAGE and META FILE

Since August of 2023, Meta has filed actions or taken steps at the Trademark Office against the following marks:

METABYTE METACLASSN METAWARP METAGATES METAREALM H-O-M HOUSE OF META METACLIQ WEBANK META METAEDU OPEN META

MPI now initiated what is known as opposition proceedings at the Trademark Office against trademark applications approved by the Trademark Office under the false pretense that MPI owns the word, "META" and that there is a "likelihood of confusion" between these marks and MPI's new name. Many trademark applicants have surrendered after MPI's attacks.

Curios, Inc. ("Curios") and a handful of others, are fighting back against MPI's bullying. The U.S. Trademark Office had approved Curios' trademark application (Serial No.: 97,405,982) for the mark OPEN META for publication. Curios also properly and rightly disclaimed the term, "META" because it is entirely descriptive, if not generic, and no one should be able to exclusively own this commonly used term.

Thus, no one company should have exclusive rights to such a widely used and common term such as "META". Curios' trademark attorney Daniel M. Cislo, Esq. asserts, "Facebook now calling itself "META" should not be allowed to bully its way into stealing a common word just because it wants a name change, but instead should make amends to all of us for the damage they have done."

While the odds may be stacked against Curios and others fighting a Goliath, Curios remains resolute in its commitment to defending its OPEN META trademark and to not let MPI steal the word "META" out of the mouths of all who use this term.

This is a call to all stakeholders: The battle between Curios and MPI transcends individual companies and speaks to broader issues of fairness, competition, and freedom of speech. Simply put, the term "META" does not and should not belong to a single entity and without support from our industry, the word "META" will be forever lost to a social media tyrant. We ask that you make your voice heard to MPI, the U.S. Trademark Office, and to all who believe in free speech.

