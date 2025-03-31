Fighting for Global Gender Justice: Campbell & Company Announces Women's Link Worldwide as its 2025 Equity Partner Program Finalist

"We are proud to support Women's Link through our Equity Partner Pro Bono Program," shares Melissa Berliner, Senior Vice President at Campbell & Company. Post this

"We are proud to support Women's Link through our Equity Partner Pro Bono Program," shares Melissa Berliner, Senior Vice President at Campbell & Company. "The team's unwavering commitment to advancing women's rights aligns deeply with our firm's core values of equity, inclusion, and empowerment. Together, we will help them secure the resources needed to expand their transformative work."

Campbell & Company's Equity Partners Program is an annual pro bono partnership with a nonprofit organization that advances intersectional equity and social justice. We engage in these partnerships in the spirit of collaboration and solidarity, with a commitment to leveraging our expertise and spheres of influence to enact change in the nonprofit sector and work alongside our partners to build a more equitable and just world. The partnership is a 6–12-month engagement to support philanthropic growth and mission advancement. Campbell & Company's consultants work closely with the selected partner to create a clearly defined project scope and structure that draws on our core consulting capabilities (Fundraising, Communications, Strategic Information Services, and/or Executive Search) to meet the organization's needs. We are excited to serve with the same degree of integrity, rigor, and creativity that defines Campbell & Company – at no cost to our Equity Partner.

As this year's Equity Partner, Women's Link will receive support in building the foundation for a U.S.-based major gifts program. This includes creating a compelling case for support aligned with its new strategic plan to enhance donor engagement, providing flexible strategic counsel for activities like network mapping and donor events, and assisting with developing a sustainable, long-term program to inspire individual philanthropy. These services are designed to enhance their fundraising capabilities and strengthen their position as a leading advocate for gender justice.

"We are delighted to have been chosen for Campbell & Company's Equity Partners Program and to benefit from their invaluable pro bono support and advice in fundraising and communications," says Charlotte Minvielle, Women's Link Director of Development and Communications. "This partnership will strengthen our ability to advance our mission of securing more rights for more women globally."

The Equity Partner Pro Bono Program underscores Campbell & Company's commitment to social impact and its belief in the power of philanthropy to drive meaningful change. By partnering with organizations like Women's Link, the firm's goal is to continue to foster a more just and equitable world.

About Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company is a national consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations in creating a greater impact through executive search, fundraising, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped shape the evolution of fundraising as a practice in all sectors, including human services, arts & culture, education, healthcare, environment, associations and membership organizations, and civic and public affairs.

Underlying all our work is a shared focus on the Campbell & Company mission: to advance the life-changing work of mission-driven organizations. To learn more, visit www.campbellcompany.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Women's Link Worldwide

Women's Link Worldwide is an intersectional feminist, anti-racist, anti-ableist, and anti-colonial human rights nonprofit organization. The organization is Global South-led and works in Latin America, the Caribbean, East Africa, and Europe. Partnering with others, Women's Link strives to bring justice to women, girls, and gender-diverse people by dismantling structural barriers to their rights.

