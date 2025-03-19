Figure Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Top non-bank HELOC lender joins the ranks of Apple, Robinhood, and Plaid

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Figure Technology Solutions ("Figure"), a technology platform powering a more efficient, liquid, blockchain-based marketplace for financial products, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Home equity is a key asset for many American homeowners, helping them improve their financial health and fund life's major milestones. Our technology makes tapping that equity easier, faster, and more affordable," said Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure. "Being recognized by Fast Company as one of top ten most innovative finance companies in the world is an honor. It reflects our commitment to transforming the future of the capital markets through standardization, blockchain, AI and other technologies—reducing costs, improving speed, and expanding opportunities for homeowners, homebuyers, and lenders alike."

Figure's investments in technology and partnerships drove 60% YoY growth in 2024, building a resilient, rate-agnostic business that can thrive in any environment. In this past year the company has:

Added over 50 partners who embed Figure's HELOC, including Credit Karma, Houzz, Zillow, Goodleap, and Renofi, as well as many lenders, independent mortgage banks, credit unions and more.

Announced a joint venture with Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, that features a $200M equity investment and drives liquidity into Figure Connect, Figure's transformative marketplace for private credit loans.The JV cements Figure Connect as the largest blockchain-based private capital marketplace for loans and will bring over $2 billion of liquidity and stability to the non-agency mortgage market.

In addition, Figure has made significant AI investments to tackle lending's costliest, most time-consuming headaches. Most notably, Figure launched an OpenAI-powered "Stare and Compare" killer. Fueled by more than six years of origination data, 168K+ documents, 1.7M+ pages and 2M+ attributes, this AI tool led to a 95% improvement in manual upfront document review labor, lessened bias and enhanced customer satisfaction.

To date, Figure has enabled more than 160k homeowners to tap more than $13B in equity, while reducing administrative costs and funding times. Figure borrowers can get approved in as little as five minutes and typically receive funding in under five business days1.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Founded in 2018, Figure Technology Solutions ("Figure") is a blockchain–based technology platform built to enhance efficiency and transparency in financial services. Figure Connect is powered by the Provenance Blockchain, which onboards all of Figure's loans, and is the world's largest originator of Real World Assets. Its subsidiary, Figure Lending LLC, is the largest non-bank provider of home equity lines of credit; its software has been used to originate more than $13B of home equity. Figure's technology is embedded across a broad network of loan originators and capital markets buyers and is used directly as well by homeowners in 49 states and Washington, DC. With Figure, homeowners can receive approval for a HELOC in as fast as five minutes and receive funding in as few as five days.

To date, Figure has embedded its HELOC in more than 140 partners, including Rate (formerly Guaranteed Rate), CrossCountry Mortgage, Movement Mortgage, Goodleap and many other fintechs, depositories and independent mortgage banks. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn.

1Approval may be granted in five minutes but is ultimately subject to verification of income and employment, as well as verification that your property is in at least average condition with a property condition report. Five business day funding timeline assumes closing the loan with our remote online notary. Funding timelines may be longer for loans secured by properties located in counties that do not permit recording of e-signatures or that otherwise require an in-person closing, or that require a waiting period prior to closing.

