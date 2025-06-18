Figuring it out together : The human environmental Flow of displacement around the globe

Seongmin Yoo's The Flow of Displacement is a life-size sculptural installation that explores themes of migration, resilience, and environmental connection. Using plant and animal materials, the figures evoke a living map of movement and belonging, inviting viewers to walk among them and reflect on the invisible journeys of the displaced. Holter Museum of Art

HELENA, Mont., June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June 27, 2025 - September 7, 2025 -- The Flow of Displacement is a larger than life installation by Seongmin Yoo. This exhibition invites viewers to move physically through the space, walking among life size sculptural figures that embody the experience of migration and displacement.

Yoo integrates plant and animal materials, evoking a relationship to the land that echoes Indigenous practices, particularly those of Native American communities. In doing so, the work connects humans, nature, and the wider ecosystem, highlighting the deep entanglement between survival and environment.

Scattered throughout the Holter Museum of Art in Helena, Montana, the figures form a living map of movement, absence, and arrival. Positioned in conversation with one another and with the architecture itself, they suggest paths taken, borders crossed, and the often invisible journeys of the displaced.

Yoo has also created several wall pieces that further explore the integration of natural elements, grounding the installation in a material language that speaks of resilience, memory, and belonging.

Seongmin Yoo is an installation artist and painter who has created numerous large-scale works. Born and raised in Korea, she mastered traditional ink wash techniques and wood inlay at an early age. Her deep connection to these craft-based processes informs her contemporary practice.

Yoo's early work focused on life-size figures and large-format paintings, which gradually evolved into three-dimensional sculptural installations. Her ability to move between painting and sculpture has led to a unique visual language that bridges form, scale, and space. She has produced public artworks, monumental outdoor sculptures, and immersive installations that transform the way viewers experience galleries.

Yoo holds a Master's degree from California State University, Sacramento, and an MFA from the University of California, Davis. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with notable conceptual artists, including Steven Kaltenbach, and continues to explore the role of art as a form of activism.

Her work addresses issues across all forms of life—human, animal, and ecological. In particular, she uses her practice to advocate for environmental awareness, human rights, and the interdependence of living systems.

