FIH Trial Trends: How far we've come and where we're going with PK data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how pharmacokinetics (PK) in first-in-human (FIH) studies has changed over the past decade — and what that means for clinical studies. Attendees will learn about PK data's influence on clinical study decision-making. The featured speakers will discuss how PK data in FIH trials optimize the data points that are collected in long-term patient studies.
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into pharmacokinetics (PK) in first-in-human (FIH) studies and how it optimizes the data points in clinical trials. In the ever-evolving landscape of pharmaceutical research, it's crucial to keep a close eye on the changes in PK in FIH trials over the past decade. These changes hold valuable insights that can significantly impact the success of clinical studies.
The influence of PK data on clinical study decision-making cannot be overstated; it serves as a cornerstone in shaping the direction of drug development. Furthermore, comprehending how PK data gathered in FIH trials can be leveraged to optimize data collection in long-term patient studies is paramount. It also enables researchers to streamline the data points collected, enhancing efficiency and reducing the burden on patients while ensuring that the clinical trial remains robust and informative.
Join this webinar to gain insights into PK in FIH trials and how the data is essential for driving innovation and improving patient outcomes.
Join experts from Worldwide Clinical Trials, Sherilyn Adcock, RPh, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Early Phase Development; and Jeffrey G. Stark, PhD, Senior Director, Head of Pharmacokinetics, for the live webinar on Monday, November 06, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
