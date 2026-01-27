Fika Ventures Promotes Gabriella Brignardello to Partner

"I'm deeply grateful to the founders who have trusted me as a partner and to the Fika team for their unwavering mentorship, support, and shared commitment to our founders and to backing enduring, industry-defining companies," said Gabriella Brignardello, General Partner at Fika Ventures. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Gabriella to the partnership," said TX Zhuo, General Partner at Fika Ventures. "She is a trusted advisor and valued partner who elevates both our portfolio companies and the entire Fika team—truly a force for our founders and our firm."

Prior to Fika Ventures, Brignardello held a venture role at WndrCo, a technology holding company, where she worked across sourcing, diligence, and portfolio operations. Earlier in her career, she was a strategy consultant at Parthenon-EY, advising clients across the industrials, technology, and consumer sectors.

A first-generation American, Brignardello founded Mi Casa de Angeles, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on improving access to quality education in underserved communities in Peru, her father's home country. She's deeply involved in initiatives supporting women in technology and finance, including mentoring with Synergist, participating in All Raise, and organizing a female fintech founder dinner series across major U.S. cities. She also leads LA Tech Day of Service, a quarterly volunteer initiative co-organized by Fika Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank that mobilizes the LA tech community to support local nonprofits.

"It's an honor to step into the Partner role at Fika," said Brignardello. "From day one, Fika's founder-first, people-centric culture and approach to investing is what drew me in and continues to ground me every day. I'm deeply grateful to the founders who have trusted me as a partner and to the Fika team for their unwavering mentorship, support, and shared commitment to our founders and to backing enduring, industry-defining companies."

Gabriella holds a BS in Symbolic Systems: Human Computer Interaction from Stanford University. Outside of work, she enjoys tackling The Wall Street Journal crossword, playing Settlers of Catan, taking her dog, Beau, to the beach, and, most importantly, being a mom.

Fika Ventures is an early-stage B2B venture capital firm based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2016, Fika focuses on pre-Series A software companies across sectors including vertical AI, fintech, commerce enablement, healthcare, and marketplaces. The firm has raised four funds and invested in more than 90 B2B software companies, with notable investments including BuildOps, FieldAI, Atticus, Payabli, SGNL, OpenPath, Edge Impulse, Ivo, and Siro.

The Fika team is made up of former operators, investors, and entrepreneurs who have founded, scaled, and exited companies themselves. This lived operational experience positions the team to understand the founder journey firsthand and offer high-touch support across a wide range of areas to the entrepreneurs they back. For more information, visit fika.vc.

