File & ServeXpress Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

"Earning SOC 2 certification is a testament to our team's dedication and focus on security, reliability, and operational integrity across our business. Security is the foundation of everything we do—from our solutions to our operations."

The SOC is a compliance framework used to evaluate and validate an organization's information security practices. Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC is a way to help organizations verify their security and reduce the risk of a security breach.

FSX completed the audit process in April 2025. Unlike one-time assessments, the SOC 2 Type II audit measures the effectiveness of a company's controls over several months, requiring demonstrable, sustained operational discipline. FSX's achievement signals not just compliance, but a security-first culture designed to adapt to evolving risks and industry standards.

"SOC 2 compliance is an essential benchmark in the industry, and for us, security is a culture, not just a checklist. It's a framework that guides our everyday practices," said Brock Rogers, FSX Vice President of Information Technology. "We've established meticulous protocols for access control, incident response, and data handling. SOC 2 certification is only the beginning of how we look at security standards."

FSX extends security within its products beyond industry standards by combining proactive monitoring, intelligent threat detection, and advanced identity tools to protect data around the clock. Trusted technologies like reCAPTCHA, Microsoft Azure B2C, Sentinel, and Unified Support ensure dependable safeguards.

About FSX

With over three decades of experience in the government tech industry, FSX delivers trusted eSolutions that help courts, government agencies, and law firms work better together, strengthening the connection between people and their government.

FSX is a consultative partner that delivers the best solution for the existing ecosystem, providing efficient, secure, and easy-to-maintain systems that work well for all constituents, internally and externally. By developing adaptable and secure solutions at the foundation, FSX can meet clients where they are, use what they have in place, and then deliver the best solution to maximize resources and reach goals.

The FSX team delivers a full suite of electronic filing and service solutions across the country, with active eFiling, eService, and agency-driven projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Our growing portfolio includes eFiling, eService, eBinder, an Electronic Filing Manager (EFM), Clerk Review, Judge Review, Case Flow, Agency Application, and other integrated eSolutions designed to support every stage of the filing process. Current platforms include File & ServeXpress, File & Serve California, File & Serve Delaware, File & Serve Illinois, File & Serve Maryland, File & Serve Texas, CaseFileXpress, and FSX Agency.

File & ServeXpress manages more than 100 million documents, works in 1,400 courts nationwide, and has more than 200,000 registered users, including representing the top 100 litigation firms in the country. All of which are provided with a variety of free training resources and 24/7/365 support options.

