Filejet and Vesto Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Companies Simplify Legal and Financial Operations

Filejet & Vesto partner for streamlined legal & financial solutions.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filejet, the modern solution for entity management and compliance, and Vesto, a leader in treasury and cash management, today announced a strategic partnership to better serve organizations navigating the complexity of legal and financial operations.
Both companies share a mission: helping businesses replace outdated, manual processes with modern, technology-driven solutions. Filejet ensures entities remain compliant and well-managed, while Vesto provides finance teams with clarity and control across accounts, balances, and cash flows.
The partnership highlights a shared commitment to transparency, security, and customer-first values. Both Filejet and Vesto are SOC 2 compliant and trusted by growing organizations that demand accuracy and reliability in their operations.
"Vesto is thrilled to join forces with Filejet to support organizations that want to spend less time managing complexity and more time focusing on growth. Together, we're building on a shared vision of simplifying critical operations for modern businesses," said Benjamin Döpfner, Founder/CEO at Vesto.
As companies expand across more entities, accounts, and jurisdictions, the need for trusted partners has never been greater. Filejet and Vesto are proud to stand together in helping organizations build stronger foundations for the future.
About Filejet
Filejet is the modern standard for entity management and compliance. Built for in-house legal teams, professional firms, and financial institutions, Filejet replaces outdated, manual processes with automation, transparency, and dedicated support. From annual filings and registered agent services to license renewals and audit-ready records, Filejet ensures every entity stays compliant and in good standing—without surprises. Trusted by growing organizations nationwide, Filejet helps teams reduce risk, save time, and focus on what matters most: scaling their business. Learn more at www.filejet.com.
About Vesto
Vesto is the modern platform for treasury and cash management. Designed for finance leaders who need real-time clarity, Vesto connects accounts across entities and currencies into one secure, unified view. With powerful automation and enterprise-grade security, Vesto streamlines cash positioning, reconciliations, and reporting—so teams can make smarter, faster decisions. Trusted by growing organizations and enterprises alike, Vesto helps finance teams reduce complexity, anticipate the future, and focus on driving growth. Learn more at www.vesto.com.
Media Contact
Cassity Lindstrum, Filejet, 1 805-698-6681, [email protected], www.filejet.com
SOURCE Filejet
