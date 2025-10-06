Filejet Announces Global Partnership with Klea to Deliver Seamless Entity Compliance Across 90+ Jurisdictions

"Partnering with Klea brings our vision full circle," said Andy White, CEO of Filejet. "Clients now have one platform for U.S. and global entities—with a seamless experience, trusted support, and complete visibility across their compliance." Post this

What This Means for Clients

Filejet users will now have access to international entity management services:

Entity compliance coverage in 90+ jurisdictions

Multilingual legal document support and local filings

AI-powered global database and process automation

Weekly collaboration with a dedicated international compliance manager

End-to-end service—from document drafting and e-signature to final filings

Now Filejet offers a global solution for legal, finance, and compliance teams that manage both domestic and international entities.

Built for Scale, Backed by Expertise

Through this partnership clients can rely on enterprise-grade security, including ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance, and end-to-end encryption to ensure all data remains private and secure.

Clients also gain access to a pre-vetted global network of local legal experts and governance professionals—ensuring filings, resolutions, and compliance reviews are executed accurately and efficiently, no matter the jurisdiction.

"This partnership removes a major burden from in-house legal and finance teams," said Filip Corveleyn, CEO of Klea. "Together, we're not just managing compliance—we're helping organizations become deal-ready, audit-ready, and expansion-ready."

A Unified Solution for Modern Governance

As entity compliance becomes increasingly complex across borders, Filejet offers a streamlined answer: an industry-leading entity lifecycle management platform, powered by automation, backed by global legal professionals, and supported by a single, transparent billing relationship.

Ready to Expand Your Compliance Capabilities?

If your business operates in multiple jurisdictions—or plans to—this partnership unlocks the compliance infrastructure you need to scale with confidence.

