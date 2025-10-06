Filejet Announces Global Partnership with Klea to Deliver Seamless Entity Compliance Across 90+ Jurisdictions

Filejet has announced a global partnership with Klea to deliver seamless entity compliance across more than 90 jurisdictions. This collaboration provides a unified platform and managed service model that combines AI-powered automation, multilingual support, enterprise-grade security, and access to a dedicated international compliance manager, streamlining global entity management for legal and finance teams.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filejet, the modern compliance and entity management platform trusted by in-house legal and finance teams, banks, law firms, and accountants is proud to announce its official partnership with Klea, a leading provider of AI-powered global entity management services.
This partnership marks a significant expansion in Filejet's global capabilities—empowering clients to manage legal entities not just across the U.S., but in over 90 countries worldwide through a fully integrated platform and managed service model.
What This Means for Clients
Filejet users will now have access to international entity management services:
- Entity compliance coverage in 90+ jurisdictions
- Multilingual legal document support and local filings
- AI-powered global database and process automation
- Weekly collaboration with a dedicated international compliance manager
- End-to-end service—from document drafting and e-signature to final filings
Now Filejet offers a global solution for legal, finance, and compliance teams that manage both domestic and international entities.
Built for Scale, Backed by Expertise
Through this partnership clients can rely on enterprise-grade security, including ISO 27001 certification, GDPR compliance, and end-to-end encryption to ensure all data remains private and secure.
Clients also gain access to a pre-vetted global network of local legal experts and governance professionals—ensuring filings, resolutions, and compliance reviews are executed accurately and efficiently, no matter the jurisdiction.
"This partnership removes a major burden from in-house legal and finance teams," said Filip Corveleyn, CEO of Klea. "Together, we're not just managing compliance—we're helping organizations become deal-ready, audit-ready, and expansion-ready."
A Unified Solution for Modern Governance
As entity compliance becomes increasingly complex across borders, Filejet offers a streamlined answer: an industry-leading entity lifecycle management platform, powered by automation, backed by global legal professionals, and supported by a single, transparent billing relationship.
Ready to Expand Your Compliance Capabilities?
If your business operates in multiple jurisdictions—or plans to—this partnership unlocks the compliance infrastructure you need to scale with confidence.
