Filejet Launches AI Summarization & Advanced Entity Management Enhancements to Transform Legal Entity Operations

"Legal and compliance teams are overwhelmed by operational complexity and manual work," said Andy White, Founder and CEO of Filejet. "Most platforms still leave users to manage information themselves. We believe entity management should help execute the work—not just track it." Post this

Unlike traditional legal entity management systems that focus primarily on record keeping and workflow administration, Filejet is designed around a different philosophy: the platform should actively help do the work for customers.

The new enhancements introduce:

AI-powered document summarization

Custom tags and flexible metadata management

Inbox-first legal document intelligence

Expanded operational efficiency across entity management workflows

Together, these capabilities further position Filejet as a modern leader in the legal entity management space.

The AI Summarization enhancement automatically:

Identifies document types

Extracts key information and deadlines

Highlights important actions

Summarizes complex legal notices

Surfaces what matters immediately

The functionality applies across a wide range of entity and legal records, including:

Service of process

Annual reports

Compliance notices

Governance documents

Registered agent notices

Uploaded business records

In addition, Filejet is introducing advanced document management enhancements that allow organizations to create custom tags and metadata fields across entity records and legal documents — providing significantly greater flexibility, organization, and searchability than traditional folder-based systems.

For time-sensitive legal events, AI-generated summaries can also be delivered directly through email notifications, helping teams immediately understand important information without unnecessary navigation or manual review.

Filejet's platform uniquely combines:

Entity data management

Registered agent services

Filing execution workflows

Compliance operations

Intelligent document management

within a single operational platform.

The new AI Summarization & Advanced Entity Management capabilities are available to Filejet customers beginning June 6, 2026.

About Filejet

Filejet is a modern legal entity management platform that unifies entity data management, registered agent services, entity compliance operations, and filing execution in a single operational system. Designed for in-house legal, tax, and finance teams—as well as law and accounting firms—Filejet streamlines complex entity management workflows, improves operational efficiency, and helps organizations stay compliant with confidence.

For more information, visit www.filejet.com.

Media Contact

Tara Naughter, Filejet, 1 888-271-6127 1, [email protected], www.filejet.com

SOURCE Filejet