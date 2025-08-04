Filejet Launches the First All-in-One Entity Compliance Platform Purpose-Built for Law and Accounting Firms

Filejet, a leading provider of legal entity compliance software, proudly unveils Filejet for Professional Firms. This innovative platform is the first entity management solution designed exclusively for U.S. law and accounting firms, streamlining compliance and enhancing entity management efficiency.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filejet, a trusted leader in legal entity compliance for in-house legal and finance teams, today announced the launch of a new product offering, Filejet for Professional Firms—the first entity management platform designed exclusively for U.S. law and accounting firms.
This purpose-built solution combines Filejet's proven infrastructure with firm-branded tools that help legal and financial professionals streamline entity formations, manage registered agent services, and monitor compliance activity across jurisdictions—all within a single, centralized platform.
Tailored for the Professional Services Model
Filejet for Professional Firms enables legal and accounting teams to operate more efficiently, support more clients, and maintain full visibility across their entity portfolios. Key platform features include:
- Nationwide Registered Agent Services – With same-day document scanning, secure digital delivery, and built-in transparency.
- White-Labeled Client Portals – Branded access that keeps the firm front and center while simplifying client communications.
- Transactional Filing Services – Seamless initiation and execution of formations, amendments, dissolutions, and more.
- Multi-Client Management – Purpose-built views for managing multiple clients and hundreds of entities at once.
- Real-Time Compliance Monitoring – Automated alerts and filings ensure critical deadlines are never missed.
- Expert-Led Onboarding – A dedicated implementation team facilitates portal setup, data migration, and training.
- Optional Compliance Models – Firms can choose to manage ongoing filings or empower clients to self-serve—on a case-by-case basis.
Helping Firms Deliver Smarter, Scalable Compliance
Filejet for Professional Firms is designed to make law and accounting firms more agile, efficient, and competitive. With a fully branded experience, firms maintain control of the client relationship while offloading operational complexity. Whether your team handles filings directly or enables clients to take the lead, Filejet offers the flexibility to deliver compliance services your way—without the friction of outdated tools or disconnected systems.
To learn more or schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit: https://na2.hubs.ly/y0qHK60
Media Contact
Tara Naughter, Filejet, 1 888-271-6127, [email protected], www.filejet.com
SOURCE Filejet
Share this article