Filejet Launches the First All-in-One Entity Compliance Platform Purpose-Built for Law and Accounting Firms

"Professional firms need technology that supports their work with flexibility, control, and trusted execution," said Andy White, CEO of Filejet. "Filejet for Professional Firms equips law and accounting teams to deliver high-quality service at scale without increasing operational burden." Post this

Tailored for the Professional Services Model

Filejet for Professional Firms enables legal and accounting teams to operate more efficiently, support more clients, and maintain full visibility across their entity portfolios. Key platform features include:

Nationwide Registered Agent Services – With same-day document scanning, secure digital delivery, and built-in transparency.

White-Labeled Client Portals – Branded access that keeps the firm front and center while simplifying client communications.

Transactional Filing Services – Seamless initiation and execution of formations, amendments, dissolutions, and more.

Multi-Client Management – Purpose-built views for managing multiple clients and hundreds of entities at once.

Real-Time Compliance Monitoring – Automated alerts and filings ensure critical deadlines are never missed.

Expert-Led Onboarding – A dedicated implementation team facilitates portal setup, data migration, and training.

Optional Compliance Models – Firms can choose to manage ongoing filings or empower clients to self-serve—on a case-by-case basis.

Helping Firms Deliver Smarter, Scalable Compliance

Filejet for Professional Firms is designed to make law and accounting firms more agile, efficient, and competitive. With a fully branded experience, firms maintain control of the client relationship while offloading operational complexity. Whether your team handles filings directly or enables clients to take the lead, Filejet offers the flexibility to deliver compliance services your way—without the friction of outdated tools or disconnected systems.

To learn more or schedule a personalized walkthrough, visit: https://na2.hubs.ly/y0qHK60

Media Contact

Tara Naughter, Filejet, 1 888-271-6127, [email protected], www.filejet.com

SOURCE Filejet