Filejet Wins LegalTech Breakthrough Award For "Legal Entity Management Innovation Of The Year"

Serving as a centralized hub for all entity data, Filejet allows multiple users to access precise entity information from any location, simplifying communication between stakeholders and enhancing strategic planning across entities. With the entity compliance management software, users can automate state, federal, and international annual report filings for existing entities, as well as create entirely new entities. The cloud-based platform also helps to automate business registration and DBA filings, while the user-friendly dashboard provides instant visibility into entities, fees, filing dates, and documents.

SOC-certified entity documentation can be easily organized, stored, and tracked. Users can create a robust, cloud-based record system that combines SSO with access control for all users. In addition, Filejet makes it possible to automatically direct invoices to specific entities with pre-approved payment methods, and reconcile accounts faster and more accurately.

Custom organization charts can be quickly created based on any entity in the centralized portal and filtered by parameters, such as state filings, associated DBAs, officers, and more. Additional features include Calendar Integration, Custom Reporting, and an Entity Compliance Audit.

"Keeping legal entities compliant becomes a little more challenging every year. We want our clients to offload entity compliance management to us - we're here to help - and Filejet is the entity management platform of the future. Beyond providing instant visibility, it's automated, adaptable, transparent, centralized, customizable, secure and strategic," said Filejet founder and CEO Andy White. "We're honored to be singled out by LegalTech Breakthrough for this award and we will continue to enhance our solution to offer transactional services that align with where the future of the industry is heading - all backed by concierge-level service."

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Filejet seamlessly merges automation with personalized service to empower legal teams to maintain entity compliance and enhance corporate governance. While legal entity management is crucial to organizational health, legal teams employ manual clerical processes that are more often reactive and tedious. The multiple moving parts usually result in missed deadlines, compliance errors, and legal risk," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "By digitally transforming entity management, organizations can more easily contain risk. Filejet helps organizations maintain compliance with ease – and eradicates time, capacity, and fine problems in the process. It's a pleasure to award Filejet with 'Legal Entity Management Innovation of the Year!'"

About Filejet

Filejet is a leading automated entity management solution, seamlessly merging automation with personalized service to empower businesses to maintain entity compliance and enhance corporate governance. Built for in-house legal teams, Filejet streamlines the process of forming new entities, filing annual state reports, renewing business licenses, reporting beneficial ownership, and more, all while providing top-notch registered agent services.

Founded in 2017, and led by Andy White, Filejet has earned a reputation for best value and return on investment in entity management software. By offering legal teams with instant visibility into all of their entities, fees, filing dates, and documents, Filejet ensures seamless compliance. Based in California, Filejet proudly serves clients across the United States. For more information, visit filejet.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Media Contact

Tara Naughter, Filejet, 1 (949) 438-6709, [email protected], www.filejet.com

