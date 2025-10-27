Filling in the Blanks Appoints Young Professionals to Support Its Mission to Fight Childhood Hunger

Filling in the Blanks recruited young professionals from around Connecticut to serve as members of its new Associate Board and support its growing efforts to provide weekend meals to children in need. The board members, who span the consumer products, financial, legal, nonprofit and public sectors, will help boost fundraising and community advocacy and bring new perspectives to the organization.

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filling in the Blanks recruited young professionals from around Connecticut to serve as members of its new Associate Board and support its growing efforts to provide weekend meals to children in need. The board members, who span the consumer products, financial, legal, nonprofit and public sectors, will help boost fundraising and community advocacy and bring new perspectives to the organization.

"Every year, we provide more and more meals to children in our schools, and every year the need just keeps growing. Our new Associate Board is just one way that we are trying to build awareness and reach out to more potential donors," Filling in the Blanks co-founder Shawnee Knight said.

"Our new Associate Board members are all young leaders in their fields with full-time jobs. We are grateful to them for dedicating their time to support Filling in the Blanks and our important mission," co-founder Tina Kramer said.

The Associate Board is made up of seven members, who will each serve a two-year term, led by Filling in the Blanks' Government Relations Specialist and Volunteer Coordinator Kara Bonitatibus.

Members and Bios

Kara Bonitatibus (Chair of the Associate Board) is responsible for volunteer communication, outreach and training at Filling in the Blanks, as well as coordination and outreach to the public sector. She also serves as Co-President of the Rowayton Library Board of Trustees.

Samantha DeBono is an experienced Human Resources leader with a passion for building high-performing, highly engaged workplaces that foster growth, purpose, and community. She is currently VP, People & Talent at DCG.

Krystyna Gancoss is an attorney at Silver Golub & Teitell, where she represents plaintiffs in class actions involving consumer protection, environmental contamination, data privacy and other matters. She is passionate about using her legal skills to advance meaningful, community-driven change.

Sophie Khanna is an Outreach Manager in the Bridgeport office of Congressman Jim Himes, who represents Connecticut's 4th District. She previously worked in Sen. Blumenthal's Hartford office as Deputy State Scheduler.

Kristina Meyer-Jones works in the Human Resources team of a family office. She is a dynamic and dedicated professional with a passion for community engagement. Kristina previously worked at Teneo, where she held various roles, and has also worked as an Executive Assistant to Katie Couric.

Mary Pasquale is an Administrative Assistant at Compass Diversified in Westport. She previously worked in various childcare centers, including two Head Start programs, where she developed a deep passion for supporting children and families.

Hir Patel is a Private Banker in the Greenwich office of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, advising some of the most sophisticated clients, family offices and institutions on their wealth management needs.

Kaitlyn Shouvlin is the Associate Director for Business Quality at The Campbell's Company, overseeing the Salty division, which encompasses name brands such as Cape Cod Potato Chips, Late July Tortilla Chips, and Snyders of Hanover Pretzels. She is a dedicated quality and food safety leader with 11+ years of experience in the industry.

About Filling in the Blanks

Filling in the Blanks was founded in 2013 by Shawnee Knight and Tina Kramer to provide weekend meals to children who are eligible for the free or reduced lunch program. The organization now serves children at over 200 schools throughout Fairfield, Westchester and Putnam Counties and has delivered over 4.6 million weekend meals to children in low-income households. It inaugurated the Fresh Food on the Move Mobile Pantry in 2023. Filling in the Blanks is always looking for partner organizations, community volunteers and donors. If you need assistance, register for meals here.

