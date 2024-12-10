Fillmaster Introduces the New Fillmaster 4000 Automated Water Dispenser for Pharmacies

New technology from Fillmaster Systems streamlines the reconstitution of medications in retail and hospital pharmacies, saving pharmacists time and improving dispensing accuracy.
COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fillmaster Systems today announced the launch of its latest pharmacy technology innovation: the Fillmaster 4000 Series Automated Water Dispenser. Designed for community and hospital pharmacies, this state-of-the-art device streamlines the medication reconstitution process, enhancing efficiency and ensuring accuracy in filling prescriptions.
As pharmacists face increasing pressure to do more, oftentimes with less help, the Fillmaster 4000 offers a reliable solution for a routine pharmacy practice that saves time and reduces the risk of errors. Fillmaster's automated dispensing technology simplifies the medication reconstitution process with user-friendly controls and precise measurement capabilities, allowing pharmacists to focus on patient care rather than manual, time-consuming preparation. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows for real-time updates of the integrated drug database and reporting on system usage and any required documentation.
"We understand the unique challenges that pharmacy teams face, and our goal with the Fillmaster 4000 is to provide a tool that enhances both productivity and patient safety," said Stuart R. Amos, CEO of Fillmaster Systems. "With the Fillmaster 4000, pharmacists can be confident in the accuracy of their reconstitutions, ultimately improving their patient service levels."
Key features of the new Fillmaster 4000 Series include:
- Automated Dispensing: Provides accurate water measurements for all medications that require reconstitution.
- Barcode Scanning: 2D barcode scanner linked to comprehensive medication database ensures the right amount of water is dispensed every time.
- User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive touch screen for easy navigation and operation.
- Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows for real-time updates of drug data to ensure new medications can be scanned and dispensed as soon as they become available.
- Flexible Water Sourcing: Designed to dispense water from reverse osmosis (RO) filtration systems, boxed water, bagged water, or jugs of water.
- Compact Design: Fits seamlessly into any pharmacy workspace and any workflow.
- UV Treatment: Optional UV reactor at the dispensing nozzle maintains cleanliness and safety of the water being dispensed.
- Printing: Optional printer provides records of all transactions at the push of a button.
- Water Quality Monitoring: Optional water conductivity monitoring and reporting system ensures Dissolved Solids in water do not exceed industry standards.
The Fillmaster 4000 is the first Fillmaster dispenser to be assembled at the company's new manufacturing center in Columbia, Maryland.
For more information about the Fillmaster 4000 Series dispensers, or to schedule a demonstration, please call (888) 284-7873 ext. 6 or email [email protected].
