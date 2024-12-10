Fillmaster Introduces the New Fillmaster 4000 Automated Water Dispenser for Pharmacies

With the Fillmaster 4000, pharmacists can be confident in the accuracy of their reconstitutions, ultimately improving their patient service levels. Post this

"We understand the unique challenges that pharmacy teams face, and our goal with the Fillmaster 4000 is to provide a tool that enhances both productivity and patient safety," said Stuart R. Amos, CEO of Fillmaster Systems. "With the Fillmaster 4000, pharmacists can be confident in the accuracy of their reconstitutions, ultimately improving their patient service levels."

Key features of the new Fillmaster 4000 Series include:

Automated Dispensing: Provides accurate water measurements for all medications that require reconstitution.

Barcode Scanning: 2D barcode scanner linked to comprehensive medication database ensures the right amount of water is dispensed every time.

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive touch screen for easy navigation and operation.

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows for real-time updates of drug data to ensure new medications can be scanned and dispensed as soon as they become available.

Flexible Water Sourcing: Designed to dispense water from reverse osmosis (RO) filtration systems, boxed water, bagged water, or jugs of water.

Compact Design: Fits seamlessly into any pharmacy workspace and any workflow.

UV Treatment: Optional UV reactor at the dispensing nozzle maintains cleanliness and safety of the water being dispensed.

Printing: Optional printer provides records of all transactions at the push of a button.

Water Quality Monitoring: Optional water conductivity monitoring and reporting system ensures Dissolved Solids in water do not exceed industry standards.

The Fillmaster 4000 is the first Fillmaster dispenser to be assembled at the company's new manufacturing center in Columbia, Maryland.

For more information about the Fillmaster 4000 Series dispensers, or to schedule a demonstration, please call (888) 284-7873 ext. 6 or email [email protected].

